IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - LSG vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Super Giants face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 31st match of Tata IPL 2022.

I adjusted my transfers to bring in Pat Cummins (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) and Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) over Chahal and Kuldeep Sen, and needless to say, that didn't work out too well.

Players playing in Match 30: Pat Cummins (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits)

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-captain: Pat Cummins

Credits Remaining: 0.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 30 - RR vs KKR.

Since I already have three players from this match, I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 19

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1 Transfers remaining: 78

1) Pat Cummins (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - OUT | Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

Two of the players I transferred in the last match go straight out, even as my team structure continues to hurt me. Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi make way as I retain Andre Russell as my KKR representative.

Ravi Bishnoi could trouble multiple batters in RCB's top order and should be skipper KL Rahul's main weapon with the ball. Since my other uncapped option also has to be a bowler, I have no choice but to go with Vaibhav Arora from the PBKS-DC match.

Two credits will remain after I've executed these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 31 - LSG vs RCB

On a very humbling Monday night, I lost all the rank I had gained over the last few days, and there's no one to blame but myself. There's nothing to do but brush the dust off the shoulders and move on despite sustaining what could be a significant blow to this season's IPL Fantasy.

There's not much to say about today's players, with two of them the captains of their respective sides. While Faf Du Plessis is due for some runs, KL Rahul should pick up where he left off against a side he loves playing against. Shahbaz Ahmed has also provided stellar value in recent matches.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 31 - Summary

Players playing in Match 31: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits), Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits)

Captaincy: There are three proper captaincy options for this match in KL Rahul, Faf Du Plessis, and Ravi Bishnoi. While Rahul is sure to feature, mostly as my captain, I'll let the toss decide the other captaincy spot.

Other Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 33

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 32

Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 32

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 33

Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 32

