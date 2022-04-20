IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 32 - DC vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 32nd match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 20, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Originally scheduled to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the venue changed due to a COVID-19 scare in the Capitals' camp.

My move to go for Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) over Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) worked out well eventually.

Players playing in Match 31: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits), Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits).

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

Credits Remaining: 4.

Total Points: 11,414.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 31 - LSG vs RCB

Despite having three players from this game, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 20.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 76.

1) KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) - IN.

2) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits) - IN.

3) Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits). (Uncapped Transfer).

The time has come in the season to start using two transfers per game, on an average. Despite having three players in this game, I'm bringing in three more, all of them from DC. That's because the Capitals play once more on Friday night, with a short one-day turnover.

Despite the form of the DC openers, I'm going for Rishabh Pant under the assumption that he'll bat at No.3 if Mitchell Marsh misses out. I could modify my transfer if it looks otherwise.

I've ignored the excellent value Kuldeep Yadav has offered for far too long. At eight credits, he looks a must-have and should spin a web around the PBKS middle order. Lalit Yadav, meanwhile, is a handy uncapped option who could contribute with both bat and ball.

As for the transfers out, I'm taking KL Rahul out, with LSG not playing anytime soon. I have to retain Faf Du Plessis and Tripathi, as I'm not transferring in a batter to replace them. Therefore, the two all-rounders, Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed, make way.

I'll have 6.5 credits to spend after these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 32 - DC vs PBKS

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 32 - DC vs PBKS

Match 31 saw me making a decent comeback compared to the poor outing on Monday. I'm hoping the six players from PBKS and DC can help carry on the momentum into the week.

Jonny Bairstow, meanwhile, should recover from three successive low scores and step up for the team. Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh have been unlucky not to pick up more wickets but could do so in this game.

However, it's the DC players I'm expecting more returns from. Rishabh Pant is due a big score, and I won't be surprised if he takes apart the PBKS bowlers at the death. Kuldeep Yadav could pick up plenty of wickets, considering PBKS' slambang batting approach.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 32 - Summary

Players playing in Match 32: Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), and Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits).

Captaincy: Between Bairstow, Pant and Kuldeep Yadav, I have three quality captaincy options. While Pant and Yadav have the edge over Bairstow, as I transferred them in, this is a tough decision, and I'll let the toss help me decide.

Other Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 33

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 33

Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 36.

