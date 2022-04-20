IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - MI vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

It's time for the El Classico of the IPL, with the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings set to go head to head on Thursday, April 21, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 32: Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), and Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits)

Captain: Rishabh Pant | Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

Credits Remaining: 6.5

Total Points: 11,719.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 32 - DC vs PBKS

With two players from this match in my team, I'll make two regulars and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 21

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 74

1) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits) | Kieron Pollard (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits). (Uncapped Transfer)

It's a shame to transfer Jonny Bairstow out after a sub-par start to his PBKS career but it's something that should be done. The other PBKS players also make way, with them not playing for the next five games.

MI and CSK are two teams I'm always clueless on who to select, and that trend continues into IPL 2022. It's hard to know what to expect from the Mumbai Indians, with their IPL 2022 campaign close to being over. Will their experienced campaigners put their hand up and deliver or will it be the young guns who'll seize the opportunity? No idea.

I'm going somewhat safe for this match, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard as my transfers. While I could have gone with Suryakumar Yadav over Pollard, I feel Pollard could contribute with both ball and bat in this match.

Bumrah has gone wicketless in four of the opening six matches and his only memorable bowling performance was at this venue against RR. I'm hoping he finds some success with the ball in this crunch fixture.

Tilak Varma has been one of the few positives for MI and he'll be my uncapped transfer.

I'll have four credits to use after these moves.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 33 - MI vs CSK

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 33 - MI vs CSK

A rather fortunate Man-of-the-Match award for Kuldeep Yadav helped me avoid a rank drop in another middling IPL Fantasy match between PBKS and DC. While the PBKS players let me down big-time, Lalit Yadav, Pant, and Kuldeep came good.

On to Match 33 between MI and CSK, I am skeptical about my chances of a good score in this one. I feel it's always hard to predict who will be the match-winner in games between these sides and I hope I've done enough to cover my bases.

While Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tilak Varma are players I'm confident about, I'm definitely taking a punt on Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 33 - Summary

Players playing in Match 33: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Kieron Pollard (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), and Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits)

Captaincy: I have multiple captaincy options to choose from, and it won't be an easy decision to make. I hope the toss gives me more clarity on what to do.

Other Players

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 34

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 34

Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 36

Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 34

