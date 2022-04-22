IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 - DC vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

After just a day's gap, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take the field to go up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 34th match of the Tata IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Originally set to be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune, this game was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns in the DC camp.

I chose to bring in Dewald Brevis (ALL) (MI) (6 Credits) over Kieron Pollard, but that didn't pay off.

Players playing in Match 33: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Dewald Brevis (ALL) (MI) (6 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), and Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits).

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja | Vice-captain: Dewald Brevis.

Credits Remaining: 6.5.

Total Points: 11,849.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 33 - MI vs CSK

With three players from this game in my team, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, April 22.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 72.

1) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Dewald Brevis (ALL) (MI) (6 Credits) | Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits). (Uncapped Transfer).

The transfers for this game are probably the easiest to justify. After their performances in the last encounter, I don't think I can go another game without bringing Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler in. They look set to continue their excellent start to the season even as they take on a spirited and buoyed DC team.

Rahul Tewatia is my uncapped pick from the GT-KKR match up next. Meanwhile, I feel Tilak Varma is someone I should retain from MI, with Brevis and Bumrah not looking their best against CSK. I also feel Jadeja isn't offering the best value, so I'm moving him on ahead of CSK's next game.

I'll have five credits left to spend after these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 34 - DC vs RR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 34 - DC vs RR

As is the norm, I had no idea how the CSK-MI match would go, and the fixture stayed true to its nature, with low-owned options like Mukesh Choudhary and Daniel Sams raking in the points.

I'm relieved to move on to a more familiar fixture, with an in-form DC side taking on Rajasthan Royals. Rishabh Pant has been threatening to fire for a while now, but I am iffy about taking a captaincy risk on him against a team that contains spinners of Chahal and Ashwin's calibre.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, should continue their great runs, considering how high on confidence they must be. While I have a sneaky feeling one of DC's left-arm seamers could get the better of Buttler, I can't afford another major ranking drop by not picking him.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 34 - Summary

Players playing in Match 34: Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Four of the five players in my team are solid captaincy options, so it's not going to be an easy decision to make. Captaining the two wrist spinners would be a viable strategy given how good they've been so far. However, the in-form Buttler and the explosive Pant are not bad shouts either.

Other Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 38

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 37.

Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 36.

Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 35.

