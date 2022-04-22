IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 35 - KKR vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in the 35th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, 23rd April, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. It's the first match of a Saturday doubleheader, with SRH and RCB facing off later.

I got Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) over Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) as one of my transfers.

Players playing in Match 34: Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits)

Captain: Rishabh Pant | Vice-captain: Trent Boult

Credits Remaining: 5.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 34 - DC vs RR

I have two players in my team from this match and will use two regulars and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 23

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 70

1) Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits) - OUT| Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT| Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) - OUT| Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

With DC playing next after seven games, I'm taking all three of their players out. While the move to bring in Lalit Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav worked, it was Rishabh Pant I was disheartened with. He didn't get to bat in the first game against PBKS and got out at a crucial position in the second game.

Getting Hardik Pandya in is one of the easiest moves I'll make all season. After sitting the last game out with a groin strain, the GT skipper should slot in at No. 4 and bowl his quota of four overs. Andre Russell should play a pivotal role for a KKR side looking to shrug off three successive defeats. He will rue getting out for a duck against RR and will look to put the GT bowlers to the sword.

I'm not interested in any other uncapped options from this match. I'd like to bring the in-form Umran Malik into my team instead.

I'll have 3.5 credits after I complete these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 35 - KKR vs GT

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 35 - KKR vs GT

Jos Buttler, I've never seen anything like the run he's having this season. Not once in his last three innings has he looked like getting out. He has aggregated 273 runs over that period. I've always strongly believed when a player goes on a run like this, opposition teams begin planning against them, and similar results can't follow. The same is true for a bowler.

However, this trend has been bucked by both Buttler and Chahal this season, and they are making me question my sub-par captaincy strategies so far.

With that churning in a corner of my mind, I head into a weekend full of matches that could decide how my season goes. It's good to have a dependable captaincy option like Hardik Pandya in such times.

While the same can't be said of Andre Russell, he certainly has an explosive edge that could help me. I'm not expecting much from the other two uncapped options. Rahul Tewatia could get some points if he starts bowling.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 35 - Summary

Players playing in Match 35: Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits)

Captaincy: Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell are the only players I'm considering for the captaincy. I'm also very likely to captain Hardik and make Russell my VC, irrespective of the outcome of the toss.

Other Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 38

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 37

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 36

Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36

