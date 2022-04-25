IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 39 - RCB vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 39th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Tuesday, April 26, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Players playing in Match 38: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Mitchell Santner (ALL) (CSK) (7 Credits), and Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits)

Captain: Mitchell Santner | Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Credits Remaining: 1.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 38 - PBKS vs CSK

Since I already have three players from this match, I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 26.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1 Transfers remaining: 64

1) Mitchell Santner (ALL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Abhinav Manohar (BAT) (GT) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

CSK's next game is M46, and that's a long gap to hold their players. Therefore, my two transfers out are Mitchell Santner and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

I want an RCB bowler on my team because I feel this could be the game we finally see the RR batting unit crack. It has been smooth sailing for too long now, and surely some opposing team is onto them! I feel Josh Hazlewood is the best bet, considering his wicket-taking ability both with the new ball and at the death.

Since I'm not bringing another batter to replace Gaikwad, I'm bringing Abhinav Manohar in as my uncapped transfer. With Hardik batting at No. 3, he could come in at No. 4 and score some runs.

I'll have three credits to work with a post making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 39 - RCB vs RR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 39 - RCB vs RR

The Mitchell Santner experiment didn't work out for CSK, and neither did it work for my team. While the batting performance was something I expected, I felt it was unfortunate he bowled only two overs because two left-handers were at the crease. Some of these experiments have looked good on paper but haven't quite delivered in the field, and that's something I need to consider going forward.

Coming to today's match, first things first: I won't be captaining Jos Buttler. Yes, I'm aware he's looking unbeatable at the moment and is in the form of his life. However, I adamantly maintain that this good run will come to an end eventually. While I can't keep him out of the team and risk a rank fall, I want to play the waiting game and not captain him when he finally gets a low score.

I'm optimistic about Glenn Maxwell's chances in this match. I hope he finally keeps his cool and plays a long innings for RCB. Josh Hazlewood should also be eager to make his ball talk after RCB's crushing defeat last time out.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 39 - Summary

Players playing in Match 39: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), and Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits)

Captaincy: While my decision to not captain Buttler could hurt me, I aim to stick with it for now. That leaves three solid captaincy options in Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, and Josh Hazlewood. I'm leaning towards going Maxwell and Hazlewood for now.

Other Players

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 42

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 42

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 42

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 40

Abhinav Manohar (BAT) (GT) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 40

