IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 40 - GT vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips 

The Gujarat Titans square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday, 27th April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

My move to bring Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) over Josh Hazlewood didn't pay off.

Players playing in Match 39: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), and Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-captain: Harshal Patel

Credits Remaining: 3.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 39 - RCB vs RR

Despite having four players from this match, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 27.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 62.

1) Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) - OUT | T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN.

2) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - OUT | Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

The choice to go Trent Boult over Yuzvendra Chahal for RR's last two matches hasn't paid off, but thankfully, it hasn't cost much either. I'm happy to part ways with Boult, who hasn't been that effective when the ball hasn't swung.

Harshal Patel also makes way since I want to retain Glenn Maxwell. While I'd like to hold on to Arshdeep, I could always bring him back with an uncapped transfer, and he's a better option to transfer out.

Now for the transfers in, T Natarajan is at the top of my wishlist. I've kept him off my team for too long now. At eight credits, he's been providing incredible value for a while now. He's likely to get among the wickets against a somewhat fragile GT batting lineup.

A non-bowling Hardik Pandya isn't as appealing as he used to be, but he's batting at No. 3, and that's enough for me to continue backing him. I hope he gets to full fitness soon and starts bowling, though.

As for the uncapped transfer, Shivam Mavi from the KKR-DC match is my choice. The uncapped seamer has done a solid job in the last two games by keeping it tight in the death overs. He should continue doing that against the DC.

I'll have a total of four credits to spend after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 40 - GT vs SRH

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 40 - GT vs SRH

The only positive I could take from the unexpected result in the RR-RCB match was that I didn't succumb to the temptation of an extra transfer to bring Yuzvendra Chahal in. However, I should probably start backing my original picks more. Andre Russell, Chahal, and now Josh Hazlewood; all of these picks performed better than the last-minute changes I replaced them with. That's something to note.

Moving on to today's match, I'm feeling a bit nervous despite having six players. That's probably because I feel this will be a very unpredictable game. I also don't think bowlers from either side will get the batters to get away. So there might not be quite as many points in this one.

The plethora of uncapped players could shine for me, but it's Natarajan and Hardik I'm most looking forward to.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 40 - Summary

Players playing in Match 40: Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits), and Abhinav Manohar (BAT) (GT) (6 Credits).

Captaincy: Hardik and Natarajan should feature in my captaincy selections since I brought them in, but the way this season has gone, Tripathi and Umran Malik also deserve a look-in.

Other Players

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 42

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 42

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 44

Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 41

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 43.

Edited by Prem Deshpande