IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 41 - DC vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 41 of Tata IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 28, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. DC triumphed in the first fixture, powered by fifties from their openers and a game-changing spell from Kuldeep Yadav.

With GT playing once again within three days, I brought in Alzarri Joseph over T Natarajan.

Players playing in Match 40: Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), Alzarri Joseph (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits), and Abhinav Manohar (BAT) (GT) (6 Credits)

Captain: Hardik Pandya | Vice-captain: Alzarri Joseph

Credits Remaining: 6

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 40 - GT vs SRH

I have only one player from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 28.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 60

1) Abhinav Manohar (BAT) (GT) (6 Credits) - OUT| David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) - OUT| Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - OUT| Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I plan to keep it simple with my transfers for this match by bringing in arguably the best batters from either side. Shreyas Iyer and David Warner have shown the most form in recent times for both these struggling sides. I expect at least one of them to get a good score in this match.

Shivam Mavi fills in the third bowler's slot as my uncapped transfer.

I've retained Abhishek Sharma over Rahul Tripathi because I couldn't afford David Warner otherwise. I'll bring him back ahead of SRH's next match. Abhinav Manohar also makes way since I'm holding Alzarri Joseph instead. With SRH playing only in M46, I also bid adieu to Umran Malik.

I'll finally exhaust all my credits for a match after a long time if I go with these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 41 - DC vs KKR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 41 - DC vs KKR

There's still a long way to go in this season, which will take some getting used to, since we've already played plenty of games. There are still many teams I'm not comfortable selecting players from, and KKR and DC are two such sides. I hope to correct my misgivings by backing some well-owned players in David Warner and Shreyas Iyer.

With both teams' bowling attacks blowing hot and cold, it makes sense to go for the batters who have had the most impact. I expect it to pay off for me.

Lalit Yadav has been a very handy uncapped option and I expect him to continue providing his steady stream of returns. Shivam Mavi could also pick up some wickets at the death.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 41 - Summary

Players playing in Match 41: Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits), Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits), and David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits)

Captaincy: The captaincy should be between Shreyas Iyer and David Warner in this match. I'll decide who is the captain and who is the vice-captain after the toss.

Other Players

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 42

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 42

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 44

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 43

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 46

Alzarri Joseph (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43

