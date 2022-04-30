IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 43 - GT vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips    

The Gujarat Titans face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Game 43 of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 30, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Two matches will take place on this doubleheader Saturday, with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals going head-to-head in the evening fixture.

I went for Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) over Avesh Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) in the last match.

Players playing in Match 42: KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), and Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan | Vice-captain: Krunal Pandya.

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 42 - PBKS vs LSG

With three players from this match already on my team, I'll only make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 30.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 57.

1) Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm backing Glenn Maxwell once again, considering his potential with both bat and ball for RCB. He has been asked to come into the crease fairly early and hasn't batted till the death overs when he can wreak havoc. Given their batting struggles, RCB should bat more sensibly in this match, and hopefully, that provides Maxwell the platform to bat freely.

As for my uncapped transfer, I'm bringing in Kuldeep Sen from the MI-RR match after his excellent contribution in RR's win over RCB.

Kagiso Rabada and Lalit Yadav are my transfers out. Lalit leaves because I already have three players from the LSG-DC match, while Rabada leaves because it's a while before PBKS plays again.

I'll have one credit in the bank after making these changes.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 43 - GT vs RCB

Despite not receiving that many points from my captain and vice-captain, this week has been pretty kind to me, and I look forward to carrying this momentum into the weekend.

I'm tempted to make an extra transfer to bring in Shubman Gill in place of Shikhar Dhawan, and that's something I could eventually end up doing. For now, I am pretty happy with the team I've got, with all four players capable of producing solid IPL Fantasy hauls.

Maxwell is due for a big one, though, and I'd be stoked if me backing him pays off in this match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 43 - Summary

Players playing in Match 43: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Alzarri Joseph (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits).

Captaincy: Despite him not bowling, Hardik Pandya should feature among my captaincy picks, with Glenn Maxwell also in the mix. Harshal Patel has been good this season but hasn't been as effective as he was last time out. But he could still be a decent captaincy contender for this day game.

Other Players

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 44

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 44

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 48

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 45

Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 45

Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 44

