IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 47 - KKR vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips 

The out-of-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go head-to-head with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 47th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Monday, May 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

My decision to go with Mukesh Choudhary over Abhishek Sharma as my uncapped transfer paid dividends.

Players playing in Match 46: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Mukesh Choudhary (BOWL) (CSK) (5 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits).

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja | Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Credits Remaining: 7.

Total Points: 15,912.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 46 - SRH vs CSK

I have three players from this game in my team and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Monday, May 2.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 50.

1) Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Mukesh Choudhary (BOWL) (CSK) (5 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm sticking with one transfer for this game, as I feel I have sufficient captaincy options.

I'm also unsure who else to pick apart from Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer. However, if I were to make an extra transfer ahead of the game, Rahul Tripathi would make way. As for the other transfers out, both Mukesh Choudhary and Umran Malik are uncapped options, and I could bring them back for free if I need to.

It's baffling how Arshdeep Singh has only three wickets this season despite consistently bowling in the death overs and with an economy of less than 8 RPO. I keep picking him hoping that this might be the game he finally gets the wickets haul he deserves. He's my uncapped transfer for this game, considering the lack of other options, with PBKS taking on GT in Match 48.

I'll have 1.5 credits in the bank after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 47 - KKR vs RR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 47 - KKR vs RR

I'm surprised I didn't think of this before, but I have a knack of scoring well with my vice-captain picks, even though my captains keep blanking. There wasn't much reason for me to get excited about the captain's league, but the vice-captain's league is something that has captured my attention.

For this game, there's a good chance I could captain Jos Buttler. He's scoring runs even on his off-days, and against a leaky KKR bowling lineup, I don't see why he wouldn't continue plundering runs.

Kuldeep Sen, meanwhile, has picked up at least a wicket in every game he has played so far. A performance similar to the one he gave against RCB would help my cause a lot. Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal should keep their points ticking along.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 47 - Summary

Players playing in Match 47:Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), and Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits).

Captaincy: Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal are the three captaincy options I'll consider, and right now, Buttler looks the favourite.

Other Players

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 50.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 50

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 49.

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 49.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 48.

Edited by Bhargav