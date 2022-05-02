IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 48 - GT vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips    

The unstoppable Gujarat Titans face off against the Punjab Kings in match 48 of Tata IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 47: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), and Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits)

Captain: Shreyas Iyer | Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Credits Remaining: 1.5

I have three players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 3

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 48

1) Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Rashid Khan (BOWL) (PBKS) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) - OUT | Mukesh Choudhary (BOWL) (CSK) (5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm going for some players I've never brought in this season in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Rashid Khan. Rashid feels like the bowler who could rip through the PBKS batting order despite all their hitting might. He has gone for runs in the last couple of matches and will be determined to have an impact with the ball this time around.

As for Mayank Agarwal, his form can be compared to someone like Sanju Samson. While he has played a couple of good shots at the start of the innings, Agarwal hasn't stayed at the crease long enough to leave a more lasting impact. With his team short on wins, the skipper should take it upon himself to play a big knock in this match.

As for the uncapped transfer, I find myself surprisingly going for Mukesh Choudhary from the CSK-RCB match once more. He did well to pick up four wickets against SRH at the same venue and I hope he can repeat that against RCB.

As for the transfers out, I'm retaining Jos Buttler as my wicket-keeper. As a result, I have to take Chahal and Kuldeep Sen out. Shreyas Iyer also exits the team since KKR's next match is M53.

I'll have one credit to spare if I go ahead with these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 48 - GT vs PBKS

It certainly was a bit relieving to see Jos Buttler finally have an innings where he was bested by the bowlers. While there's no doubt Buttler will emerge stronger from this in the next match, it's reassuring for bowlers and IPL Fantasy players like me who often bet against him. I've also spent lots of time talking about him this season; such has been the impact watching his batting has had on me.

There is some doubt regarding Hardik Pandya's participation in this match due to an injury, and hopefully, he remains fit to play. Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan are the two other GT players on my team and I expect both to deliver the goods against PBKS.

I've been waiting for wickets from Arsdheep, and it's nothing less than he deserves. As for Mayank Agarwal, I'll definitely have my heart in my mouth while watching him bat if I make him my captain or vice-captain. While he's a devastating batter on his day, Agarwal hasn't converted his starts this season. Hopefully, this match marks a turnaround.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 48 - Summary

Players playing in Match 48: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (PBKS) (10 Credits), and Mayank Agarwal (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits)

Captaincy: All the four players barring Arshdeep make good captaincy options in this match. With Hardik not bowling anymore, there isn't a clear captaincy favorite in my mind. The toss could be the deciding factor for me.

Other Players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 52

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 50

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 50

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 49

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 49

Mukesh Choudhary (BOWL) (CSK) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 49

