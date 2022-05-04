IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 50 - DC vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 5, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

I went for Glenn Maxwell over Virat Kohli but the move didn't make much of a difference following their respective performances during Wednesday's game.

Players playing in Match 49: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Mukesh Choudhary (BOWL) (CSK) (5 Credits)

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-captain: Josh Hazlewood

Credits Remaining: 3.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 49 - RCB vs CSK

I have three players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, May 5

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 44

1) Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - OUT | T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN

3) Mukesh Choudhary (BOWL) (CSK) (5 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

The safest way to escape a rut is to play it safe with my picks, and that's something I have to work on. As a result, I'm likely to go with David Warner and T Natarajan as my regular transfers. While Warner should look to prove a point against his former side, Natarajan should carry his excellent run with the ball against a fragile-looking DC batting lineup.

While I could go for Abhishek Sharma at the last minute, I want to bring Tilak Varma in as my uncapped transfer from the GT-MI fixture on Friday.

As for the transfers out, Jadeja hasn't really delivered this season, and he exits the team along with Mukesh Choudhary. Since I want to retain Maxwell, I'm also letting Josh Hazlewood go.

I will have three credits to spend after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 50 - DC vs SRH

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 50 - DC vs SRH

Things haven't been going great in the last week, and I don't have an idea what to do to get back on track. DC hasn't been kind to me this season, rightfully so, since I've brought Kuldeep Yadav in at the wrong times. Nevertheless, I hope that Warner and Kuldeep could help get some momentum into my team to arrest the slipping transfer efficiency.

The SRH uncapped players have been the best of the lot this season, and they should continue to deliver valuable points. As for Natarajan, he has a good chance of securing at least a couple of wickets.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 50 - Summary

Players playing in Match 50: David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), and Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits)

Captaincy: David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav are the frontrunners for captaincy due to their consistency and the fact that they're the lynchpins in their respective departments. Natarajan is also a dependable option.

Other Players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 52

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 55

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 51

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 51

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 54

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51

