IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 53 - LSG vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants will go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 53rd match of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday in the second match of a Saturday doubleheader at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Players playing in Match 52: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), and Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits)

Credits Remaining: 5

I have only one player from this match and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 1

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3 Transfers remaining: 37

1) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - IN

2) Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - IN

4) Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) - OUT | Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

All the players from the PBKS-RR match exit the team as my transfers out. PBKS' next match is M60 while RR's is M58. Since DC will take on RR next, and they play in M55, I'll hold some DC players as cover for M58 and, therefore, can take both Buttler and Sanju Samson out.

With forty transfers to spend in eighteen games, I can afford to make three transfers for this match. KL Rahul is the first transfer into my team. The LSG skipper is on an excellent run, and he should extend that run against KKR. Krunal Pandya has been excellent with the ball and should be at it again on a slowish Pune surface. He could also walk out to bat at No. 4.

From KKR, I can't see past the consistency of skipper Shreyas Iyer. He has not been dismissed for less than ten runs in any of his innings so far. He hasn't converted his starts into better scores and that should be his aim in this match.

As of now, I plan to bring Shivam Mavi in as my uncapped transfer. However, I could opt to bring someone in from the next game between RCB and SRH.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 53 - LSG vs KKR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 53 - LSG vs KKR

Despite making three transfers, I have a pretty template team, with some highly-owned players from this match. KL Rahul hasn't scored as prolifically against KKR compared to other teams and I will be wary of that when I consider the captaincy.

Krunal Pandya is the best option from this match on paper, and I hope he can repeat his heroics from the game against PBKS. I'm also rooting for Shreyas Iyer to notch up a half-century and capitalize on his starts.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 53 - Summary

Players playing in Match 53: Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits), and Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits)

Captaincy: Rahul, Krunal Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer are the three captaincy options in my team. As mentioned earlier, I'm a bit pensive about some of the KKR bowlers' matchups against Rahul. In any case, the toss and pitch report will influence my final decision.

Other Players

Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 54

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 55

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 56

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 57

