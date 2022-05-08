IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 56 - MI vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 56th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Monday, May 9, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

With Lalit Yadav not in Delhi Capitals (DC)'s playing XI, I opted to go with Murugan Ashwin as my uncapped transfer from this MI-KKR clash. I also made an extra transfer to get Faf du Plessis in for Match 54 and brought Kartik Tyagi as my uncapped transfer over Umran Malik for that match.

Players playing in Match 55: David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7Credits).

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice-captain: David Warner.

Credits Remaining: 1.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 55 - CSK vs DC

I already have three players from this game and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Monday, May 9.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 32.

1) Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Kartik Tyagi (BOWL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I want to keep the transfers simple for this game by going for Andre Russell. Apart from Umesh Yadav and perhaps Sunil Narine, Russell has been KKR's best player this season. Russell's IPL Fantasy appeal is based on whether he gets to bat and bowl. Considering KKR's current state of affairs, he has a good chance to contribute in both aspects. While it's uncertain if he gets to bat or not every game, it's one I want to take, given the lack of other options.

Meanwhile, for the uncapped transfer, I'm bringing the ever-reliable Tilak Varma in. He has scored the most runs for MI this season. While SRH play next in Match 61, RCB's next game is Match 60, so I'm taking Tyagi and Du Plessis out for that reason.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 56 - MI vs KKR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 56 - MI vs KKR

The last time I picked Andre Russell in my team, almost everything went wrong. Jos Buttler scored a hundred, Chahal picked up a five-wicket haul. I had neither in my team and watched Ashwin bowl a beauty to get Russell out for a duck.

While all of that was on me, I've been a bit hesitant to go for Russell because of how unpredictable his batting and bowling situation is. However, I've decided to take the risk and go for him for this game.

There isn't much to say about the other players in this game. Suryakumar Yadav will want to make up for his early dismissal last time out with a big score against his former team. The same can be said about Shreyas Iyer too. Tilak Varma and Murugan Ashwin, meanwhile, should fetch me some handy points too.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 56 - Summary

Players playing in Match 56: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits).

Captaincy: Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and Suryakumar Yadav are the options I'm contemplating for captaincy, with Tilak Varma in the fray too. I'll decide post the toss, with Russell to get the nod if KKR bowl first.

Other Players

Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 57

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 58.

Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 60.

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 58

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 58

Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 59.

Edited by Bhargav