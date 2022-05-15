IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 63 - LSG vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips    

Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of an IPL 2022 doubleheader on Sunday, May 15, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will go head-to-head in the first fixture on the day.

Players playing in Match 62: Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 2.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 62 - CSK vs GT

I have two players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 15,

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 16.

1) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - IN.

3) Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

The Brabourne Stadium witnessed a high-scoring game between RCB and PBKS on Friday night, and another could be on the cards when RR take on LSG. I can't afford to go without Jos Buttler or KL Rahul for this game despite both batters having unfavourable match-ups against a few opposition bowlers.

I've been putting off bringing Mohsin Khan as my uncapped transfer for a while. It was a toss-up between him and Kuldeep Sen, and I'm opting to go with the former.

As for the transfers out, I'm taking Ali and Pandya out to bring more flexibility to my team. Having too many all-rounders is making it difficult for me to make the transfers I want. I could get both of them back before their respective teams' next fixture.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 63 - LSG vs RR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 63 - LSG vs RR

KL Rahul needs some runs under his belt, but I have a gnawing feeling it's not going to be a big knock from him on Sunday.

With Avesh Khan in good form, I'm not that optimistic about Jos Buttler's chances either. However, looking at things from a statistical point of view, it's unlikely either of the batters will extend their lean patch for too long and should do well on a quality batting track.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal's form has slowed down as the season has gone on, despite the tracks becoming more conducive for spinners. However, he won the 'Player of the Match' in the reverse fixture, and he'll look to get back into his groove once more.

Sanju Samson has flattered to deceive in many innings this season. He'll look to lead by example against a strong LSG bowling attack on Sunday.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 63 - Summary

Players playing in Match 63: Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits), and Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits).

Captaincy: KL Rahul and Buttler are the frontrunners for captaincy on a good batting track. After a couple of disappointments after I made him my VC, I'm not particularly inclined to go for Sanju Samson.

Other Players

Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 65.

T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 65.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 67.

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 68.

Edited by Bhargav