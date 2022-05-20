IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 69 - MI vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians square off against the Delhi Capitals in a must-win match for the latter on Saturday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 68: Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits)

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Credits Remaining: 6

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 68 - RR vs CSK

I have two players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 21

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 3

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) - IN

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I don't think MI has as much incentive as DC to play for a win, and I believe it'll be the Capitals who dominate. Therefore, I'm going for DC players as my regular transfers. Against huge expectations, Warner fell early against PBKS in a tame dismissal. He'll look to lead DC's charge to qualify for the playoffs against MI's weakened bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav's resurgence began when he made his DC debut against MI in the second match of IPL 2022. Expect him to close out the group stage with another stellar bowling performance.

Tilak Varma is currently my preferred choice as my uncapped transfer. However, I could change it to Sarfaraz Khan or one of MI's potential debutants based on the toss.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 69 - MI vs DC

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 69 - MI vs DC

With some big hitters from tomorrow's match, I'm content with my team and hoping to not lose any rank if not make any upward gains. Moeen Ali finally delivered a match-winning contribution, albeit for a losing cause, and it somewhat compensated for missing out on Kohli and QDK.

Daniel Sams came out to bat at No. 3 against SRH once again and could've had a batter haul if it wasn't for some bad fielding. He's been one of their better players this season, and I hope he delivers with the bat against DC. Of Kuldeep Yadav's four 'Player of the Match' wins, I've had him on my team only on one of those occasions. He's had an amazing season so far, and I hope I can get one more haul from him before we head into the playoffs.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 69 - Summary

Players playing in Match 69: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Daniel Sams (ALL) (MI) (7.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), and David Warner (BAT) (RR) (10.5 Credits)

Captaincy: There are plenty of options to consider for captaincy, and the toss will play a big factor in my final decision. Warner is likely to feature since I brought him in especially for this match.

Other Players

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 70

T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 70

Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

