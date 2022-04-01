IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - KKR vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the eighth match of Tata IPL 2022 on Friday, April 1, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

I chose to bring in Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) in instead of Krunal Pandya after the toss and pitch report, and that turned out to be the right decision.

Players playing in Match 8: Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits)(DNP), Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock.

Credits Remaining: 0.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 7- LSG vs CSK.

With six players from this game already in my team, I'll make only one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, April 1.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 117.

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits)- OUT| Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) - IN.

2) Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - OUT| Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

While I would love to retain Moeen Ali and transfer the non-playing Devon Conway out, I'm forced to make the following transfers to maximise the Power All-Rounder booster. While I could've transferred Conway instead of Kohli, I need future credits for extra transfers.

As for the players transferred in, I've brought in Murugan Ashwin as my uncapped transfer from the MI-RR game. Spinners impacted the last match played at the DY Patil Stadium, and M Ashwin could trouble the RR batters in the middle overs.

The other transfer is that of Shikhar Dhawan from the PBKS-KKR fixture. There wasn't much to separate Dhawan from his opening partner Mayank Agarwal. However, Dhawan seems to be playing the anchor role among the two, and I feel he's more likely to make a better score than Agarwal.

I'll have 4.5 credits to spend after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 8 - KKR vs PBKS

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 8- KKR vs PBKS

For this game, I have six players who should take the field. From KKR, the openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer will look to make up for their poor start against RCB. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy should trouble the PBKS batters at different stages of the game.

Shikhar Dhawan was unbeaten on 93 against the Punjab Kings in his last IPL innings at the Wankhede. He'll look to build on his positive start from the season opener against RCB. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh should benefit from Kagiso Rabada's induction into Punjab's playing XI. He could end up with some wickets.

I've envisioned my team for the next 4-5 games and am building it to maximise the various boosters. While there have been some sacrifices to make because of that, I'm confident I can continue to move up the rankings.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 8 - Summary

Players playing in Match 8: Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Umesh Yadav (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), and Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits).

Captaincy: With six players from the game and no boosters played, captaincy could be tricky for this match. While I have plenty of options to choose from, I must pick the right one. The toss and the pitch report will have a major bearing on my final decision.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 12.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 12.

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 11.

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 9.

