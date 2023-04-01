IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for PBKS vs KKR match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second game of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 1) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It's the first game of the first doubleheader of Tata IPL 2023, with Lucknow Supergiants and Delhi Capitals clashing later.

Both sides sit towards the bottom of the table in most critics' predictions and will want a good start to their campaign to prove them wrong. On a hot afternoon on a good batting track, an entertaining and high-scoring game should be expected.

Let's now look at three surprise picks for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 contests.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Varun Chakravarthy's form will be crucial to KKR's chances in IPL 2023.

KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had a forgettable IPL 2022 campaign, taking only six wickets in 11 games, leaking runs at an economy rate of 8.51. His poor form left Sunil Narine doing all the heavy lifting in the spin-bowling department. KKR's fortunes this season could well revolve around how Varun performs.

While he's a risky pick, Varun has the knack of picking up wickets when batters go after him. Against a PBKS batting lineup that loves to attack, he could be among the wickets. KKR will hope that he can recreate his IPL 2021 form that got him into the Indian team, and there's a good chance of that happening in IPL 2023.

#2 Nathan Ellis (PBKS)

Nathan Ellis should partner Arshdeep Singh in the PBKS pace-bowling lineup.

Australian seamer Nathan Ellis is expected to walk into the PBKS playing XI to replace Kagiso Rabada. A very accomplished T20 bowler and a death-overs specialist, Ellis is an example of the solid overseas roster Shikhar Dhawan's side has assembled, despite the shortcomings in their overall squad building.

Against a fragile-looking KKR batting lineup that knows only how to attack, Ellis' clever changeups and death bowling smarts should get him wickets even if the good batting wicket could see him go for runs. Ellis should impress in Rabada's absence, and with his ownership expected to be low, he should be a great differential.

#1 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa in action for the Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings made a shrewd signing last season, roping in the attacking Sri Lankan keeper-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. With PBKS playing attacking cricket right from the outset, Rajapaksa's fearless batting against pace and spin alike helped them counter opposition bowling attacks.

While he couldn't convert his starts into big scores, the opportunity lies for him to do just that at the IS Bindra Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Facing a KKR bowling attack that could struggle on batter-friendly tracks, Rajapaksa could make the most of the conditions and play a big, match-winning knock.

He's one of the more underrated and underappreciated players in the league, and those Dream11 players that go for him could be rewarded with a huge differential haul.

