IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - MI vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd game of IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 16) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It's the first game of a doubleheader, with GT and RR clashing in a rematch of the IPL 2022 final later in the day.

I already have three players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Sunday, April 16

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 102

1) Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

With three players already in my team from this fixture, I've decided to save some transfers and am making only one regular transfer. I could've chosen pretty much anyone, but I'm sticking with Cameron Green feels, which feels like the right decision for me.

With the other expensive auction buys delivering (Sam Curran, Harry Brook) delivering the returns, I have faith that the Australian all-rounder will do just the same. He's bowling plenty of overs for them as well but has been unlucky not to pick up more wickets.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm playing it safe and going with the in-form Rinku Singh, who should enjoy batting at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - MI vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 22 - MI vs KKR

Players playing in Match 22: Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (KKR) (7 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits)

With three of the five players uncapped option, I might finally give in and make one of them my captain or vice-captain. The in-form Tilak Varma is the top captaincy pick in that sense, especially after he batted at No. 3 in MI's last match.

Other players

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 23

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 24

Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 27

Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 26

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 26

