IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - LSG vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second game of an IPL 2023 doubleheader on Saturday, April 1, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. PBKS and KKR will face off in the first match of the day.

Players playing in Match 2: Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) (WK) (8 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

I have two players from this fixture in my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer in this match.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Saturday, April 1

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 137.

1) Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (GT) (8 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) (WK) (8 Credits) - OUT | Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

The Lucknow Super Giants will be playing in their home ground for the first time since the franchise's inception last year.

The last time a T20I was played at the venue, the batting side could only muster 99/8 in their 20 overs. It took India 19.5 overs to chase that total, with the curator getting the sack.

While we should get a much-improved surface, it would be prudent to assume that the pitch will be on the slower side and assist the spinners. While I'm open to changing my transfers based on the pitch report, the picks I'm suggesting are under the assumption that it'll be a slow track.

I'm going for Deepak Hooda over KL Rahul and Mitchell Marsh, both of whom should be pretty popular IPL Fantasy picks. Both batters like the ball coming onto the bat, with Marshe especially not that effective on slower wickets.

I feel Hooda is a much better player of spin, and his off-spin could come in handy against the multitude of left-handers DC possesses.

Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion on a turning track is almost a must-have, more so when you consider the batting deficiencies of the LSG top order against spin bowling. As for the uncapped pick, the in-form Sarfaraz Khan could have a breakout season for DC.

He's expected to keep wickets and bat at No. 4 or No. 5 for the Delhi Capitals and looks set to have his time in the spotlight in IPL 2023.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - LSG vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 3 - LSG vs DC

Players playing in Match 3: Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7.5 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), and Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits).

I'm considering everyone except Sarfaraz Khan for the captaincy in this match, with Deepak Hooda's potential involvement with both the bat and ball putting him slightly above the others in the pecking order.

I'll make the final decision based on the toss and pitch report.

Other Players

Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 5.

Mayank Agarwal (SRH) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 4.

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 6.

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

