IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 42 - MI vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals square off in the 42nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is also a special moment for the league as the clash will be the 1000th match of the IPL.

Players playing in Match 41: Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), and Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 1.5.

I will have three players from this fixture on my team and plan to make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, April 30.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 60.

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I actually have the license to go and make at least one more regular transfer for this match, but honestly, I don't know who to pick. Sanju Samson not bowling Chahal his full quota of overs at Jaipur has seriously dented my confidence in him. Further, considering the conditions at the Wankhede, I'm not too keen on going for him again.

Boult hasn't done much apart from his opening spell, and if MI takes the aggressive route and survives the first over, he's unlikely to haul. The MI batters have the highest ceiling for points, but after their terrible performance against GT, it's hard to choose between them.

As a result, I'm bringing in Cameron Green and Tilak Varma, arguably their two best batters this season. Green is also likely to bowl at some stage for MI, especially if their new ball bowlers (which could include Green himself) get smashed around by the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 42 - MI vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 42 - MI vs RR

Players playing in Match 42: Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), and Kumar Karthikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits).

Jos Buttler and Cameron Green are the only capped players on my team from this game so captaincy shouldn't be too hard to decide.

Other players

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 44

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 44

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 45

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 45

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 46

Poll : 0 votes