IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 46 - PBKS vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in the 46th match of IPL 2023 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 3, at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Players playing in Match 45: Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits), Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), Ayush Badoni (BAT) (LSG) (7.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 9.5

I have three players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Wednesday, May 3.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 51.

1) Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - OUT | Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Ayush Badoni (BAT) (LSG) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - OUT | Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Considering that the last game played at this venue saw more than 250 runs scored in one innings, the conditions should favor the batters. Shikhar Dhawan hasn't played an impactful innings since returning from injury, and he's likely to do that against MI, one of his favorite opponents.

Liam Livingstone played a tremendous knock weathering the hot and humid conditions at Chepauk, bringing PBKS back into the game. He has slowly regained his form and could explode against the Mumbai Indians on the second try.

As for the uncapped transfer, it makes more sense to use it on the upcoming SRH-KKR fixture by getting young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma in.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 46 - PBKS vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 46 - PBKS vs MI

Players playing in Match 46: Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), and Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits).

There are plenty of captaincy options to consider here, but Ishan Kishan's inconsistency and indifferent form make it easier to exclude him. Shikhar Dhawan is almost guaranteed to be either my captain or my vice-captain, with Livingstone and Green battling for the other spot.

Other players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 49

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 49

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 48

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 48

Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 47

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 49

