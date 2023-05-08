IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 53 - KKR vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd match of IPL 2023 on Monday, May 8, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

I made an extra transfer to bring Yuzvendra Chahal in after Trent Boult was ruled out and went for Glenn Phillips over Aiden Markram, with both those moves working out well.

Players playing in Match 52: Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Glenn Phillips (BAT) (SRH) (8.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits).

Captain: Jos Buttler. | Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.

Total Points: 17,666.5.

Overall Rank: 1,518.

POTM Picks: 15/52

I have only one player from this fixture on the team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Monday, May 8.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 38.

1) Glenn Phillips (BAT) (SRH) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I certainly wish I could have more players from this game as I expect it to be a high-scoring one, but with PBKS' next game not coming soon enough and with myself holding a lot of players for future fixtures, I have to stop with two transfers here.

Shikhar Dhawan is yet to get a big score since his return from injury despite getting off to a couple of decent starts. I'm backing him to come good against KKR's sub-par pace attack.

Andre Russell has delivered consistent IPL Fantasy points despite not being at his best with the bat. However, he loves playing against PBKS and even scored some useful runs in the reverse fixture. This could be the game he has a field day with both the bat and ball.

Rinku Singh is an easy choice for the uncapped transfer, but I am tempted to go for Jitesh Sharma as well.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 53 - KKR vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 53 - KKR vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 53: Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

With two of the players on the team uncapped, Andre Russell and Shikhar Dhawan are the captaincy favorites for me.

Other players

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 55

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 54

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 57

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 57

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 56

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 56

