IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 66 - PBKS vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the 66th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 19, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The move to go for Kartik Tyagi as the uncapped transfer over Abhishek Sharma didn't make much of a difference.

Players playing in Match 65: Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Kartik Tyagi (BOWL) (SRH) (6.5 Credits), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits).

Captain: Aiden Markram | Vice-captain: Mohammed Siraj.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.5

Total Points: 22,381.5.

Overall Rank: 677.

POTM Picks: 22/65.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Friday, May 19.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 8.

1) Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits). - IN

3) Kartik Tyagi (BOWL) (SRH) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

RCB's win makes both RR and PBKS qualifying an unlikely prospect, but that shouldn't stop either team from going all-out in this fixture. On a batting paradise, courtesy of the short boundaries and the good deck, this should be a good game for all the batting IPL Fantasy options.

I'm taking a big call by going for Sanju Samson over Jos Buttler, but the RR skipper's record against PBKS has influenced my decision. The in-form Liam Livingstone could go berserk once again against the RR bowlers, especially with their death bowling one of the weakest in the league.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the obvious uncapped choice and will want to finish his impressive season with a big score.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 66 - PBKS vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 66 - PBKS vs RR

Players playing in Match 66: Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Liam Livingstone (ALL) (PBKS) (9 Credits), and Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits).

All five players should be considered as captaincy options, and this won't be an easy decision to make. Livingstone's form and Samson's record against PBKS make them favorites.

Other players

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 68

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 69

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 67

Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 67

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 70

Poll : 0 votes