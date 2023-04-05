IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - RR vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals will square off against the Punjab Kings in the 8th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 5, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

I made a couple of changes to my proposed transfer plans for the match, bringing in Sai Sudharsan and Mitchell Marsh to replace Mukesh Kumar and Shubman Gill, with the former rewarding me with a 132-point haul.

Players playing in Match 7: Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (7 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), and Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya | Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

Total Points: 2,209.

Overall Rank: 72,441.

POTM Picks: 4/7.

I have two players from this fixture on my team and will make two regular transfers and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Wednesday, April 5.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 127.

1) Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - OUT | Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I will definitely pick Yuzvendra Chahal for this match, with a last-minute change in the season opener working against my team. The crafty bowler is hard to get away, especially if Rajasthan are defending a total, and he should have another field day against a somewhat fragile-looking Punjab Kings batting lineup.

It will be the first IPL match in Guwahati, and based on what little we know of the venue, the match should be fairly high-scoring. While there is a case to select Sanju Samson or another PBKS top-order batter, I'm playing it safe by picking Sam Curran for now. The all-rounder could play an important hand with the bat in addition to his exploits with the ball.

Prabhsimran Singh looked really good at the top of the innings against KKR before he got strangled down leg. It's a toss-up between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal, and while it would be wise to go with the in-form southpaw, I'm backing the PBKS youngster to come good.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - RR vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 8 - RR vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 8: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), and Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits).

I have very little idea how the pitch will play and what the dimensions will be at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The all-important captaincy decision will revolve around the pitch report. The toss should also play an important role, with Yuzvendra Chahal becoming a stellar option if the Rajasthan Royals bat first.

Other players

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 10.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 10.

Michael Bracewell (ALL) (RCB) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 9.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 9.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12.

Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 11.

