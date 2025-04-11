IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 25 - CSK vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in the 25th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The call to switch my transfer strategy was a poor decision in hindsight, as it led to missing out on a mega haul from the in-form KL Rahul. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar outscoring Hazlewood and Starc was a welcome surprise.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 24: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Captain: Axar Patel. | Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis.

Total Points: 8,121.

I have three players from this fixture and intend to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Friday, April 11, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 147.

1) Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (CSK) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

The injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad further weakens CSK's batting lineup, and on what should be a bowler-friendly wicket at Chepauk, it remains to be seen how they fare against KKR.

One player they can count on to provide stability is Devon Conway. While the Kiwi keeper-batter getting retired out against PBKS caused some furor, he gained some valuable game time and got some runs under his belt. He averages a handsome 57.6 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and will be the main man for CSK with the bat.

I'm also keen to bring in Varun Chakravarthy to my team for the first time this season. He should enjoy the purchase he'll get at this venue, and with Dhoni looking in good touch, Varun could also be asked to bowl an over at the death, further boosting his wicket-taking chances.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 25 - CSK vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 25 - CSK vs KKR

Players playing in Match 25: Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Devon Conway (CSK) (WK) (8.5 Credits).

This might be a game where backing bowling options with the captain's armband might be a good idea, although Narine's all-round potential is quite appealing. Conway's record at this venue makes him a tempting pick as well, and like recent games, this one is unlikely to leave me with an easy captaincy decision.

Other Players

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 27

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 26

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 28

Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 28

