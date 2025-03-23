IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - CSK vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns in the third match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It's the second match of a Sunday double-header, with the SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals facing off in the first.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players suggested for Match 2: Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

I have two players from this fixture and plan to make three transfers to bolster my team.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Sunday, March 23.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 205.

1) Travis Head (SRH) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Rasikh Salam (RCB) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Santner (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

Sam Curran may not have received the biggest of bids at the auction from CSK, but he could be a very influential player for them this season. Curran's form has been on the up in T20 cricket, especially with the bat, and he comes into IPL 2025 on the back of a terrific ILT20 campaign for the Desert Vipers. His all-round point-scoring potential makes him an excellent Fantasy pick.

Curran makes it three players from CSK on my team. I want to balance it out by including two from a relatively weakened MI side, which will be without Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Tilak Varma, who enjoys a good record with the bat against CSK should be an excellent Fantasy pick for this match. Expected to bat at No.3 for MI, this could be Tilak's most productive season with the bat for MI.

I'm also backing Mitchell Santner to come good against his former side. The in-form New Zealand all-rounder should definitely produce an impact with his left-arm spin and could strike some lusty blows with the bat, coming in at No.7.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - CSK vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 3 - CSK vs MI

Players playing in Match 3: Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits), Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Mitchell Santner (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits).

Sam Curran's all-round point-scoring potential makes him the frontrunner for the captaincy, while Tilak Varma is a strong favorite for the vice-captaincy. In general, this CSK-MI fixture is one I've always struggled to make predictions in, and I'm hoping these work out well.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 6

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 7

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 6

Mohammed Shami (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 7

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 6

Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 4

