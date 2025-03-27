IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - SRH vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 7th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ad

Sunil Narine's illness-induced absence and my last-minute call to transfer Arshad Khan out for Ajinkya Rahane meant that I ended up making three transfers for this match instead of my initially planned one.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 6: Moeen Ali (KKR) (ALL) (8 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Moeen Ali. | Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Total Points: 2194.5.

I have only one player from this fixture and should make three transfers ahead of this game.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Thursday, March 27.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 192.

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Moeen Ali (KKR) (ALL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

I transferred Ishan Kishan out a couple of matches ago, as he could have potentially missed this match due to the injury he sustained while fielding against RR. However, I'm assuming that he's fit to play this match, with no injury reports surfacing at the time of writing. He looked in terrific form on Sunday and should enjoy batting in Hyderabad throughout this season, and at nine credits, is a steal on IPL Fantasy.

Ad

After backing Travis Head in the opening fixture against RR, I'm going for his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, for this match. LSG will try to attack the SRH batters with spin, and Abhishek plays spin better than Head. Abhishek could also contribute to this match as a bowler with his left-arm spin.

Lastly, I'm hoping Aiden Markram comes good in this match. The Proteas batting all-rounder got off to a brisk start against DC but couldn't convert his start into anything more. On a surface he's quite familiar with, it could be Markram's turn to pile on the runs in this match. However, I am quite tempted by the prospect of bringing Shardul Thakur in with him batting at No.7, especially if LSG are chasing.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - SRH vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 7 - SRH vs LSG

Players playing in Match 7: Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), and Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

Ad

All four players are potentially dangerous captaincy options, but with SRH clearly the favorites to win, I'm likely to select my captain from their team, with Abhishek slightly edging Ishan Kishan out. I'm still undecided on vice-captaincy, and that's a call I'll take closer to the toss.

I might also consider playing the 'Game Changer Player' booster in this fixture given the high points ceiling that all these players have, but I will finalize that call post the toss.

Ad

Other Players

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 9

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback