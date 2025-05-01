IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 50 - RR vs MI| IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians clash in the 50th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

My decision to bring Sam Curran into the team using an extra transfer against PBKS paid off, with the English all-rounder starring with the bat for CSK.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 49: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. | Vice-Captain: Sam Curran.

Total Points: 16,247.5

I have two players from this fixture on my team and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Thursday, May 1, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 68.

1) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in terrific form for the Royals, and his exceptional record against MI is also a factor to take note of. With RR playing once again within a smalll interval, Jaiswal is an almost essential IPL Fantasy choice for the upcoming couple of matches.

Ad

With KL Rahul one of the transfers out and no other wicket-keeping slot opening up, I'm backing Ryan Rickelton to come good in this match. He has made plenty of vital contributions at the top of the order for MI, and has also been quite busy behind the stumps.

Lastly, I'm torn between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav for the final spot on the team. Hardik hasn't hauled big for MI since their clash against RCB, and is due a big haul. His great record against RR, and his Fantasy potential for this match just about edges that of the in-form Suryakumar Yadav, but I could change my decision upon looking at the MI playing XI for this clash and the toss.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 50 - RR vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 50 - RR vs MI

Players playing in Match 50: Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), and Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits).

Ad

All five players are potential captaincy options, and this won't be an easy decision to make. Jaiswal's terrific record both at the venue and against the opposition, gives him a slight edge over the rest.

Other Players

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 54

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 54

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 51

Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 51

Ad

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 52

Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 52

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More