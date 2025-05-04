IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 54 - PBKS vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 54th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 53: Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), and Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

I have one player from this fixture on my team and intend to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, May 4, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 56.

1) Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Mayank Yadav (LSG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

4) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Marco Jansen (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

The HPCA Stadium should offer a good batting surface with some assistance for the seamers, and I'm building my team for this match with that assumption.

Shreyas Iyer and Nicholas Pooran are the X-Factors with the bat for their respective teams, and they should fare well against bowling attacks, so I'm not excluding either of them from my team.

Bowlers with raw pace are always dangerous wicket-takers, and against an inconsistent and occasionally brittle PBKS batting lineup, Mayank Yadav could enjoy a fruitful outing. Lastly, I'm confused about who to select for the final all-rounder's slot.

While Aiden Markram or Mitchell Marsh would make solid selections, I'm quite tempted by Marco Jansen from PBKS. After a tough start to the season, Jansen has really tightened things up in recent matches and has been an effective and economical bowler for Punjab. The team has also recognized his power-hitting abilities, often promoting him up the order, especially in the death overs, making him an intriguing IPL Fantasy pick.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 54 - PBKS vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 54 - PBKS vs LSG

Players playing in Match 54: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Mayank Yadav (LSG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Marco Jansen (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits).

In what's expected to be a high-scoring match, Nicholas Pooran is certainly one of the frontrunners for captaincy. Mayank Yadav's wicket-taking potential and Jansen's all-round abilities put them in contention for vice-captaincy, although Shreyas Iyer is still slightly ahead of them.

Other Players

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 57

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 57

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 55

Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 57

