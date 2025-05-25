IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 68 - SRH vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is the second game of a Sunday double-header, with GT and CSK locking horns in the first.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 67: Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

I have only one player from this fixture on my team and plan to make six transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, May 25, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 10.

1) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) - IN

4) Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

5) Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

6) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

Despite SRH's struggles in this fixture in the recent past, they come into this match with plenty of momentum, while KKR haven't played in three weeks. Sunil Narine, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakaravarthy are pretty routine transfers in for this match, with the three players both in decent form, and also the talismans for their respective sides.

Andre Russell has returned to form, making some vital contributions with bat and ball in recent fixtures. He has an excellent record against SRH, especially as a bowler, and could prove to be a dark horse for captaincy.

To fill Jos Buttler's vacant wicket-keeper's slot, I'm backing Ishan Kishan to come good after his morale-boosting 94-run knock against RCB on Friday. Not going for Heinrich Klaasen over Ishan opens up a valuable overseas slot that I'm likely to use to bring Pat Cummins into the team.

Much like DC, KKR is a team with one of the most fragile opening partnerships in the league, and with Cummins hitting top form as a new-ball bowler and in good rhythm right now, he could handsomely add to his wickets tally in this game.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 68 - SRH vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 68 - SRH vs KKR

Players playing in Match 67: Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), and Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits).

There are a fair few good options available for captaincy in this fixture, but it'll be hard to look past the wonderful crop of all-rounders, Narine and Russell in particular, especially given KKR's recent record against SRH. The pitch report will have the most impact on the captaincy choice for this match, with a spin-friendly surface even bringing Varun Chakaravarthy into the mix.

Other Players

Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

