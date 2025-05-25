IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 68 - SRH vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

By Shreyas
Modified May 25, 2025 12:01 IST
RCB And KKR Teams Practice At Eden Gardens - Source: Getty
Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a terrific spell of 3/22 in four overs in the reverse fixture.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is the second game of a Sunday double-header, with GT and CSK locking horns in the first.

Ad
The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.
The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 67: Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

I have only one player from this fixture on my team and plan to make six transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, May 25, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 10.

1) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

Ad

3) Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) - IN

4) Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

5) Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

6) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

Despite SRH's struggles in this fixture in the recent past, they come into this match with plenty of momentum, while KKR haven't played in three weeks. Sunil Narine, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakaravarthy are pretty routine transfers in for this match, with the three players both in decent form, and also the talismans for their respective sides.

Ad

Andre Russell has returned to form, making some vital contributions with bat and ball in recent fixtures. He has an excellent record against SRH, especially as a bowler, and could prove to be a dark horse for captaincy.

To fill Jos Buttler's vacant wicket-keeper's slot, I'm backing Ishan Kishan to come good after his morale-boosting 94-run knock against RCB on Friday. Not going for Heinrich Klaasen over Ishan opens up a valuable overseas slot that I'm likely to use to bring Pat Cummins into the team.

Ad

Much like DC, KKR is a team with one of the most fragile opening partnerships in the league, and with Cummins hitting top form as a new-ball bowler and in good rhythm right now, he could handsomely add to his wickets tally in this game.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 68 - SRH vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 68 - SRH vs KKR
IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 68 - SRH vs KKR

Players playing in Match 67: Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (10 Credits), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), and Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Ad

There are a fair few good options available for captaincy in this fixture, but it'll be hard to look past the wonderful crop of all-rounders, Narine and Russell in particular, especially given KKR's recent record against SRH. The pitch report will have the most impact on the captaincy choice for this match, with a spin-friendly surface even bringing Varun Chakaravarthy into the mix.

Other Players

Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

Ad

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

About the author
Shreyas

Shreyas

Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.

He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications