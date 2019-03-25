×
IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
42   //    25 Mar 2019, 15:09 IST

Which player will be the X-Factor tonight?
Which player will be the X-Factor tonight?

After two high-scoring matches yesterday, the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will move to Jaipur tonight, where the Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Both teams will take field for the first time this season, which means a lot of attention will be on their team combinations and starting XIs. The fantasy cricket team owners are sure to cash-in on points as match-winners like Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are all in action tonight.

With so many options to pick from, it will be difficult to leave out any one of them. However, here is one player that you must pick as he could prove to be the X-factor of your fantasy team.

Krishnappa Gowtham
Krishnappa Gowtham

And, he is Krishnappa Gowtham. Many fantasy owners might overlook the all-rounder, but he is a handy package to have. The Karnataka-born off-spinner is the front line slow bowler of the side, should Ish Sodhi not play. Thus, he will definitely bowl four overs of street-smart off spin.

Not to forget, Gowtham's finishing abilities down the order are a handy asset to Rajasthan, as he won a couple of matches for the team last season with the bat, as well.

Gowtham has an amazing record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The only drawback in picking Gowtham is his batting position, but if the situation demands, Rajasthan Royals will promote him up the order, which would earn you more points.

The spinner can also trouble Chris Gayle and other KXIP batsmen with his witty variations and thus, prove to be the X-factor in tonight's game.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL 2019 news, points table, live scores, orange cap, purple cap and fantasy tips.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Krishnappa Gowtham IPL Fantasy League Tips
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
