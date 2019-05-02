IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 51, MI vs SRH - Who will be the game-changer in tonight’s game?

Hardik Pandya- The Game Changer for MI(Photo Credits: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Two teams sitting pretty on the points table with NRR favoring them take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Mumbai Indians play their remaining two games at home, and they host a David Warner and Jonny Bairstow less Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be a high-scoring thriller.

It’s a no brainer that with 692 runs from 12 games, SRH is certainly going to miss the services of Warner at the top of the innings. Not only SRH and their fans, but even the IPL will also miss out on seeing the Warner-Bairstow combination for the remainder of the tournament.

But with the World Cup coming up, players have their priorities set and SRH would have to make do without them. The good news for them is Manish Pandey seems to have found his mojo at the crucial No. 3 position and with Martin Guptill’s fabulous record for the Kiwis in T20Is, SRH should find the transition to be smooth.

They are up against an MI side that was struggling with the ball at the Eden Gardens in their previous game. Not to put down what Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill or Andre Russell did but MI’s bowlers including the bankable Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga had a shocker of a night.

If MI want to win both the remaining group stages games and head into the playoffs with confidence, they would need to put on a much better show with the bat, ball and field. They will be boosted by the fact that they play on familiar territory at the Wankhede where the average score this season has been 187.

Not only Mumbai Indians but also Indian team fans should be extremely thrilled with the outstanding hitting of Hardik Pandya this IPL. Looks like the recent controversy has spurred both Pandya and KL Rahul as both have had fantastic seasons personally so far.

Playing at the Wankhede against a bowling attack yet to find their mojo barring Rashid Khan, the game-changer for tonight’s game is Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder is in serious hitting form and what has impressed one all is his clarity and stability at the crease. He hasn’t let the big hitting alter his thinking in crucial match situations.

Pandya, usually coming in at No. 5 or No. 6, has collected 352 runs at an average of 50.52 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 198.32 this season. Not to forget the 25 fours and 27 astounding sixes he has hit thus far. Everyone can expect more such demolishing from the blade of Pandya tonight.

He is someone who takes his bowling rather seriously and it’s been a poor season so far in that detpartment. He has bagged 10 wickets in 12 games but an economy nearing 10 is something that has affected MI in the middle-overs.

One can expect him to put on a better and disciplined show tonight. Without thee likes of Warner and Bairstow to worry about, this may be the night where Pandya the all-rounder completely shines for MI in IPL 2019.

