IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 46, SRH vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad square off against the Mumbai Indians in the 56th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, 3rd November, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 45: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan | Vice-Captain: Chris Morris

Credits Remaining: 3.5

This is the last Matchday before the league stage ends. IPL Fantasy players must use all their transfers before the end of this match.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 3rd November.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 6, Transfers Remaining: 0

Transfers Out:

1) Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits)

2) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)

3) Chris Morris (RCB) (9 Credits)

4) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (10 Credits)

5) AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)

6) Shubman Gill (KKR) (8.5 Credits)

With only two teams left to play, it makes sense to remove the most expensive players in your team. Prioritize overseas players for transferring out.

Transfers In:

1) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)

2) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)

3) Jason Holder (SRH) (8.5 Credits)

4) Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits)

5) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (10 Credits)

6) Kane Williamson (SRH) (10 Credits) (or) Rashid Khan (SRH) (10 Credits)

The transfers of Jasprit Bumrah and David Warner are pretty self-explanatory, with both the players being the talismans for their respective teams. Quinton De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have both been in brilliant form for the Mumbai Indians and warrant a selection.

Jason Holder is my differential pick for this round. I believe he is capable of picking up wickets at all stages of the game, and given how shallow SRH's batting lineup is, he's likely to be wielding the willow as well.

Lastly, I'm considering both Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan for the final place in my team. Williamson is a big-match player and he should deliver under pressure. Rashid, however, has been really consistent with the ball for SRH in IPL 2020, and can be backed to deliver in a big game. Therefore, I'm looking to go for Williamson if MI bat first and Rashid Khan if SRH bat first.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 46 - SRH vs MI

Quinton De Kock (Playing), David Warner (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Williamson/ Rashid Khan (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder (Playing), Manish Pandey (Playing), and Ishan Kishan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks:

I'm not specifying any captaincy option because, honestly, every player in the team is a good captaincy option. That is one of the disadvantages of having a lot of players in one game. Selecting a captain for this game is an important decision, and while it may pay to go for a differential option, going safe with the likes of Warner or De Kock couldn't hurt as well.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 46- SRH vs MI (8):

Jasprit Bumrah, David Warner, Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and Kane Williamson/ Rashid Khan.

Other players (3):

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA