IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 45, DC vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 55th match of IPL 2020 on Monday, 2nd November, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 44: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Credits Remaining: 1

With just two matches left, IPL Fantasy players must use up all their remaining transfers. I have eleven transfers in the bank, which I will use over the next couple of days.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 2nd November.

Also Read: IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 44, CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR

Transfers

Advertisement

Transfers Used: 5, Transfers Remaining: 6

Transfers Out:

1) KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits)

2) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits)

3) Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits)

4) Chris Gayle (KXIP) (10 Credits)

5) Steve Smith (RR) (10 Credits)

I'm transferring out the above-mentioned players because their respective teams' matches have all finished. I've made it a priority to release the more expensive players or the overseas players.

Transfers In:

1) Ishan Kishan (MI) (7.5 Credits)

2) Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits)

3) Chris Morris (RCB) (9 Credits)

4) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (10 Credits)

5) AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)

The decision to bring in Ishan Kishan was made so that I have a wicket-keeper in my team. Neither of the wicket-keeping options from DC and RCB were convincing, and that's why I went for Kishan from Tuesday's match.

The rest of the transfers are pretty self-explanatory, with these players being the standout performers for their respective teams this season. While there are a couple of decent differentials like Josh Philippe (RCB) (7 Credits) or Washington Sundar (RCB) (7.5 Credits), I'm opting for the bigger names because they will look to step up and deliver.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 45 - DC vs RCB

Shikhar Dhawan (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Chris Morris (Playing), AB De Villiers (Playing), Yuzvendra Chahal (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, and Ishan Kishan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shikhar Dhawan, AB De Villiers, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, or Kagiso Rabada.

There are plenty of good captaincy options for this IPL match. Both batsmen and bowlers should be considered for captaincy, with the pitch supporting both categories of players. AB De Villiers and Shikhar Dhawan are currently my top picks for this match.

Advertisement

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 43- DC vs RCB (7):

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada

Other players (4):

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA

Shubman Gill (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 46

Ishan Kishan (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 46