IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 12, RR vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the twelfth match of IPL 2020 on Wednesday, September 30, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 11: Manish Pandey, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer | Vice-Captain: David Warner

Credits Remaining: 0

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, September 30.

Both these sides, especially the Royals, have fetched a lot of points for IPL Fantasy players. While the venue change must be taken into account, we could be in for a massive haul if we pick the right players.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 88

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT With the Capitals playing next only on Matchday 16, it makes sense to remove Rabada to free up some funds, and an overseas slot.

Advertisement

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) - IN While this may seem like a knee-jerk reaction to his heroics in the last game, Rahul Tewatia can potentially get you the most points for a player worth 6.5 Credits, except for maybe Devdutt Padikkal. If he continues to bat at No 5 or No 6, that combined with his bowling abilities, make him a great option to consider.

2) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits) - OUT While I do have enough funds to hold on to Warner till his next game on Matchday 14, the fact that he's an overseas player makes it a better to remove him instead of Manish Pandey.

Steve Smith (RR) (10 Credits) - IN Steve Smith's decision to promote himself up the order has worked wonderfully well. While the grounds in Dubai are larger than Sharjah and we won't have as big a run-fest as the Royals' previous game, one would expect an in-form Smith to play an innings of substance.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 12 - RR vs KKR:

Jos Buttler (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Steve Smith (Playing), Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Sunil Narine(Playing), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Playing), Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler/ Sunil Narine/ Steve Smith

Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Sunil Narine will be the top captaincy picks for this game. I'm backing Buttler to get back into form with a good knock in this game, while Smith is already in form. Narine hasn't contributed much with the bat so far and will look to do so as well.

Players who will feature on Matchday 12

I retained Jos Buttler in my team as he very rarely has two bad days in a row. I'm expecting him to come out all guns blazing against KKR.

Steve Smith is a remarkably consistent player, and he should continue to get runs batting up the order.

Sunil Narine hasn't gotten off to a great start this season, but he has it in him to get a big haul and will look to do just that in this game.

Rahul Tewatia offers potential for points with both bat and ball and is a great budget option.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti is a highly-rated player who'll be eager to prove himself in the IPL. Expect him to get some wickets.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 15

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 13

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 13

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 13

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 14

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 16