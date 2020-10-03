IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 15, RCB vs RR and DC vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The first double-header of IPL 2020 will take place on Saturday, 3rd October. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the first match of the day at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The second match will be between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the evening.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 14: Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Faf Du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja.

Captain: Faf Du Plessis | Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Credits Remaining: 4.5

IPL Fantasy managers will have to set their teams for both these matches together. This means that you will have to pick one captain and one vice-captain from two matches. I have a feeling that the second game can be more productive for IPL Fantasy players, so I'm concentrating my transfers towards getting players from DC and KKR.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, 3rd October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 3, Transfers Remaining- 81

I'm banking heavily on the second fixture of the day between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders considering that it's being played in Sharjah. Since I already have three players from the RCB vs RR game, I will be using all three of my transfers for the second game.

1) Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits)- OUT: CSK play their next game on IPL Matchday 16. However, since I need some overseas slots freed up, I'm releasing him ahead of this game.

Rishabh Pant (DC) (10 Credits)- IN: I'm backing Rishabh Pant to have a great game against the Knight Riders. He can clear the short boundaries with ease and can play a devastating knock for his side.

2) Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (10.5 Credits)- OUT: I wanted to retain Jonny Bairstow when I brought him into my team. However, now that I plan to bring in some big names for today's IPL game in Sharjah, I need the funds and the overseas player slot, which I'll get by releasing Bairstow.

Andre Russell (KKR) (12.5 Credits)- IN: This is more of a safety pick. Andre Russell can muscle the ball a long way and in a ground like Sharjah, a big-hitter like him can play a huge knock. He's also the team's assigned death bowler and could pick up some wickets. Given his high ceiling for points, it's safer to go with him rather than to omit him.

3) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Now that MS Dhoni is playing six bowlers in a game, Jadeja isn't guaranteed his quota of four overs. With him being in woeful form with the ball, I'm opting to remove him ahead of IPL Matchday 15.

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Rabada has been brilliant this IPL season. The Proteas pacer has been DC's strike bowler, and he's probably the one bowler who'll be unfazed by the prospect of playing in a small ground.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 15 - RCB vs RR and DC vs KKR:

Steve Smith (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Rishabh Pant (Playing), Andre Russell (Playing), Sunil Narine (Playing), Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Rahul Chahar and Mohammed Shami.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine/ Andre Russell/ Rishabh Pant/ Steve Smith

My suggestion for IPL Fantasy players would be to go with players from the DC-KKR game as your captain and vice-captain. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Rishabh Pant are the options which I'll turn to due to their high potential for points.

If you want to cover your bases and pick someone from the first IPL game between RCB and RR, Steve Smith is an ideal pick.

Players who will feature in Matchday 15- RCB vs RR

I'm going with just three players from the first IPL game due to the higher-points potential from the second.

Steve Smith should play the anchor role for RR's innings in this IPL game. His ability to play spin bowling very well will come in handy when facing the spin trio of RCB.

Devdutt Padikkal has made an impressive start to his IPL career with two half-centuries in three games. He'll once again look to give his side a good start.

Rahul Tewatia has proved his worth as a utility player capable of delivering points consistently. I'm expecting him to contribute something either with the bat or with the ball.

Players who will feature in Matchday 15- DC vs KKR

Shreyas Iyer is the first name in my team for this IPL game. Delhi's skipper hasn't had the greatest of starts to the season. He'll look to play a great knock at Sharjah and has a very high points-potential in this game.

Rishabh Pant will be very tough to bowl to in this IPL game. His shots can travel past the fence easily, and he can pile up the runs with the bat. His role as a wicket-keeper should earn him some points as well.

Kagiso Rabada has picked up seven wickets from three games this IPL season. He'll be bowling predominantly in the death and should pick up some more wickets.

Andre Russell has the ability to change a game in a couple of overs. While he hasn't played a substantial knock yet, the conditions are ideal for him to let loose.

Sunil Narine has had a hard time with the bat and has been relatively quiet with the ball. He can, however, get more runs than he usually does with the shorter boundaries. His experience with the ball will be something that Dinesh Karthik will turn to when he needs to stem the run flow.

Other players

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 16

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 16

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 16