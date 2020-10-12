IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 24, RCB vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 28th match of IPL 2020 on Monday, 12th October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 23: Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, T Natarajan, and Krunal Pandya.

Captain: Jos Buttler | Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Credits Remaining: 2

Despite this IPL Matchday not being a double-header, the fact that it's being played in Sharjah could make a big difference. That's why I'm going to make two transfers despite already having four players from this game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 12th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 59

1) Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits) - OUT: Buttler hasn't been able to convert his starts to big scores like he used to. With RR playing next on IPL Matchday 26, transferring him out will free up an overseas slot and some funds.

AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- IN: AB De Villiers has missed out on scoring in RCB's last two IPL games. However, on a batsman's ground like Sharjah, he could rediscover his form and play a match-winning knock.

2) Krunal Pandya (MI) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: The punt on Krunal Pandya worked pretty well. However, considering that MI play next on IPL Matchday 28, it makes no sense to retain him for this game.

Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Nitish Rana has had a dismal time in the IPL so far, with only one big innings. Having said that, he did enjoy batting in Sharjah and could make a big score this time around.

Note: Shubman Gill (KKR) (8.5 Credits) is also a good option if you don't want to pick Rana.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 24 - RCB vs KKR:

Rahul Tripathi (Playing), Jonny Bairstow, Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, AB De Villiers (Playing), Shubman Gill (Playing), Sunil Narine (Playing), Rahul Tewatia, Virat Kohli (Playing), and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Sunil Narine, or Nitish Rana.

Preference #1: Captain: Virat Kohli | Vice-Captain: AB De Villiers(Toss doesn't make a difference)

I'm likely to go with Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers as my captain and vice-captain for this IPL match. The two players haven't put up a big partnership this season but in a good batting venue like Sharjah, they could rack up the points. I'm comfortable with this combination no matter what happens at the toss.

Preference #2: Captain: Virat Kohli | Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana (If KKR bat first)

If KKR is chasing, the chances of an early wicket falling are high. In that case, someone like Nitish Rana could come in and consolidate the innings. He has a great record against RCB and is a good choice to be the vice-captain of your IPL Fantasy team.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 24

Virat Kohli was in sublime touch against CSK. He has a great record against KKR and could notch up another big total.

AB De Villiers has gotten out cheaply in the last couple of games. He'll look to make amends by playing a substantial knock.

Sunil Narine hasn't offered much value as an all-rounder in the last couple of games. However, his bowling has been brilliant, and that is why I have retained him in my team.

Devdutt Padikkal has been in great form for RCB. The southpaw is the team's second-highest runscorer and will look to give the side another good start.

Nitish Rana hasn't been at his best this IPL season. An opportunity to play in Sharjah could resurrect his form this term.

Rahul Tripathi failed to get going against Punjab. He'll look to do better in this game and will hope to get his team off to a positive start.

Other players

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 26

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 26

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 26

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 25

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 25