IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 23, SRH vs RR and MI vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The second weekend of double-headers continues on Sunday, October 11, with a game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium. The second match of the day will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals in a top-of-the-table clash, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 22: Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Mayank Agarwal.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Credits Remaining: 0.5

Since I only have three players from this Matchday, I might have to use up a few transfers. I'll be looking to get four players from the first match of the day and three from the second. This is because we tend to have full information about the first game before the transfer deadline, and can make choices accordingly.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 11th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 4, Transfers Remaining- 61

Since I have just one player from the SRH-RR game and two from the MI-DC one, I'll be focussing my transfers on getting players from the first game. Try to keep the upcoming fixtures in mind while choosing the players you want to transfer out.

1) KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) - OUT With KXIP playing next only on Matchday 27, releasing players from the team makes sense.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (10.5 Credits) - IN Jonny Bairstow got back to form with a blistering knock against KXIP. He'll look to carry on from where he left off against RR, with another big opening stand with Warner.

2) Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits) - OUT I'm continuing with the process of eliminating KXIP players from my team. Agarwal has done well this season, and he might come back into my team later on.

T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits) - IN SRH pacer T Natarajan has impressed fans and pundits alike with his brand of fast bowling. He has been backed by skipper David Warner and can bowl at any stage of the game. He's very cheap at 6.5 credits and is another enabler in my team.

3) Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits) - OUT I wouldn't have released Du Plessis under normal circumstances. However, I need an overseas slot freed up, and considering that I have two players from SRH, who CSK face next, I can release him for now.

Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits) - IN Buttler would be disappointed with the way he got out against DC. His team need him to perform well, and he would want to do so against SRH.

4) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) - OUT Shami is the last KXIP player in my team, and he's going out as well. He has done decently well this season, and I might bring him back later, just like Agarwal.

Krunal Pandya (MI) (8.5 Credits) - IN Krunal Pandya hasn't really fired this season, neither with bat nor ball. He does, however, perform his best in crucial games, and he could very well find form in a tough clash against DC.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 23 - SRH vs RR and MI vs DC:

Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Jonny Bairstow (Playing), T Natarajan (Playing), Sunil Narine, Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Virat Kohli, and Krunal Pandya (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler/ Jonny Bairstow/ Shreyas Iyer/ Kagiso Rabada

I'm looking to have both my Captain and my Vice-Captain from the first match of the day between SRH and RR. Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow are, therefore, my top captaincy picks for this game. Both the England wicket-keepers need to perform for their sides and are likely to do so.

If you're looking to get someone from the second game, the highly consistent Kagiso Rabada would be a great choice. Shreyas Iyer is someone that can be considered as well.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 23- SRH vs RR

Jos Buttler needs to do well if RR have to stand a chance of beating SRH. He'll definitely keep that in mind while batting and, will look to play a substantial knock.

Jonny Bairstow ran riot against the KXIP bowlers, and he could do so again against RR. He could also get some points from his work behind the stumps.

Rahul Tewatia came up with a brilliant all-round performance against DC, albeit in a losing cause. Both his batting and his bowling will be used more by skipper Steve Smith, and he's one of the best value IPL Fantasy options at the moment.

T Natarajan is another great budget option. He can trouble batsmen both with the new ball and at the death. The pacer from Salem should pick up a wicket or two.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 23- MI vs DC

Shreyas Iyer will look to make amends for his run-out against RR and play a solid knock against a good MI bowling attack.

Kagiso Rabada has picked up 15 wickets in just 6 games and has looked like picking up wickets whenever he has come on to bowl.

Krunal Pandya is a good differential pick for this match. The all-rounder will look to give a solid performance and deliver in what has been a quiet season for him so far.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 24

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 24

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 24

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 24