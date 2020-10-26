IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 38, KKR vs KXIP | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Kings XI Punjab in the 46th match of IPL 2020 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

With only eleven matches left, IPL Fantasy players have the liberty of spending the transfers that they have saved up. For this match, however, I'm sticking with just the two transfers.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 26th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers Remaining- 28

1) Jofra Archer (RR) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: With RR playing next only on Matchday 42, I'm opting to release Jofra Archer.

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Sunil Narine is back and fully fit. He's striking the ball really well, and should play an important role with the ball too. I'm backing him to deliver, even if it's against the team that I support.

2) Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits)- OUT: I would've preferred to retain De Kock, but I need to let him go since I need an overseas slot freed up.

Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) (10 Credits)- IN: Now I know what most of you must be thinking, Glenn Maxwell hasn't made too many meaningful contributions this season. However, this could be the game where he rediscovers his mojo. He may also be required to bowl some overs of off-spin. It is a risky choice, but it could pay off.

Note: IPL Fantasy players can get Chris Gayle (KXIP) (10 Credits) or Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) (8.5 Credits) if they want a less risky option or if Maxwell is dropped.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 38- KKR vs KXIP

Glenn Maxwell (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Sam Curran, KL Rahul (Playing), Nitish Rana (Playing), Virat Kohli, Rahul Tewatia, Sunil Narine (Playing), Kagiso Rabada, and T Natarajan.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Sunil Narine, or Nitish Rana

KL Rahul will once again be my captain for this match. I'm not looking to take a risk on Maxwell as a captain, especially with Narine in the team. He's likely to be my vice-captain irrespective of the toss. The in-form Nitish Rana is a decent option as well.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 38

KL Rahul hasn't been at his best in the last couple of games despite his team's success. He'll be looking to make a big score this time around.

Glenn Maxwell is a very left-field pick for this Matchday. He's yet to hit a six in this tournament, and he will be aware that he needs to perform to hold on to his place in the team.

Sunil Narine seems to be comfortable taking on the spinners in the middle overs with the bat. This, paired with his bowling, makes him a really attractive IPL Fantasy option.

Nitish Rana played an outstanding knock in KKR's previous game. The southpaw will look to pick up from where he left off in this game.

