IPL Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 48, Eliminator: SRH vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 58th match of IPL 2020 on Friday, 6th November, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Eliminator will see the losing team exit the tournament, while the winner will play in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Players active in IPL Matchday 47: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Trent Boult, Quinton De Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan | Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Credits Remaining: 2.5

With ten transfers provided for three matches, managing those transfers properly is a key part of the game. I was looking to make just three transfers for this Matchday, but an injury scare for Trent Boult has forced me to make four.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 6th November.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 4, Transfers Remaining: 6

Transfers Out:

1) Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits)

2) Trent Boult (MI) (8.5 Credits)

3) Ajinkya Rahane (DC) (9 Credits)

4) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (10 Credits)

I've transferred out the above players for various reasons. Bumrah and De Kock are surprisingly the most expensive MI players in my team, and I'm releasing them to free up some funds.

Trent Boult is the catalyst for the extra change since I can't afford to have a benched player in my XI for the finals. Including Ajinkya Rahane was a mistake on my part, so I'm making the most of the opportunity to use an extra transfer and take him out.

Transfers In:

1) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)

2) Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits)

3) T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits)

4) Washington Sundar (RCB) (7.5 Credits)

I'm bringing these players in as they are crucial for their teams. Virat Kohli is due a big knock, and his record against SRH makes him a decent option. David Warner is in great form, and he'll look to rip apart the RCB bowling attack.

The other two players are enablers but have done a crucial job for their respective teams. Washington Sundar and Natarajan will both be looking to pick up crucial wickets.

Rashid Khan (SRH) (10 Credits), Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits), and AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits) are some alternate options to consider.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 48- SRH vs RCB:

David Warner (Playing), Kagiso Rabada, Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Virat Kohli (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal (Playing), Washington Sundar (Playing), Wriddhiman Saha (Playing), Jason Holder (Playing), Shikhar Dhawan, and T. Natarajan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Devdutt Padikkal, or Jason Holder.

With eight of the above-listed players playing in this match, it might be difficult to select your captain and vice-captain. Virat Kohli and David Warner are the obvious picks for this Matchday, with both the teams' captains looking to put up big numbers. Devdutt Padikkal and Wriddhiman Saha have been in good form as well and can be considered. Jason Holder is a decent pick as well.

Players who will feature in Matchday 48- SRH vs RCB (8):

Virat Kohli hasn't been in great touch for the last couple of games. He will no doubt look to lead from the front and produce a stunning performance in this crunch game.

David Warner was in blistering form against MI. He will look to enjoy his time in the middle, and dispatch the RCB bowlers all around the park.

Wriddhiman Saha has turned SRH's fortunes around with the balance he adds to the team and his fearless strokeplay. He has looked like scoring a lot of runs every time he bats and is a steal at 7.5 Credits.

Jason Holder has done a really good job with the ball for SRH. He'll look to continue picking up key wickets for his team.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been RCB's best bowler this season. He'll look to contribute once again.

Devdutt Padikkal has done exceptionally well in his debut IPL season. He'll look to play another big innings for his team.

T. Natarajan had a rare off-day against MI. He'll look to nail his yorkers perfectly once again.

Washington Sundar is a good budget pick for this Matchday. He's handy with the bat and is a key part of RCB's bowling attack.

Other players (3):

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBD, Matchday 49

2) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBD, Matchday 49

3) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBD, Matchday 49