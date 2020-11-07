IPL Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 49, Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

We're down to the last two games of IPL 2020. With Mumbai Indians having booked a place in the IPL Final, the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle it out for a Final spot in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, 8th November, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 48: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner, T Natarajan, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Virat Kohli | Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Credits Remaining: 1

With just two Matchdays remaining, IPL Fantasy players don't have a lot of time to catch up with their rivals. Therefore, this is a perfect time to start looking for prudent differential choices. With just six transfers left for two Matchdays, I'm planning to use three for this game and three for the IPL Final.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 8th November.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 3, Transfers Remaining: 3

Transfers Out:

1) Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits)

2) Washington Sundar (RCB) (7.5 Credits)

3) Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits)

I'm transferring the following players out because RCB have been eliminated from the IPL. Releasing Kohli and Chahal will help a lot in freeing up funds.

Transfers In:

1) Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits)

I feel that Shreyas Iyer is a must-have for this match regardless of what happens at the toss. My other two transfers will, however, depend on the outcome of the toss.

If DC Bat first:

1) Anrich Nortje (DC) (8.5 Credits)

2) Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits)

Anrich Nortje and Manish Pandey will be my two other choices if DC bat first. Pandey has done well while chasing and is the best Indian batsman of all the remaining options. I had to choose between Ashwin and Nortje, and the latter wins because of how conducive the Abu Dhabi track is for the seamers.

If SRH bat first:

1) Rashid Khan (SRH) (10 Credits)

2) Rishabh Pant (DC) (10 Credits) (or) Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits)

Rashid Khan has been in phenomenal form this season, and has picked up three wickets in both of SRH's games against DC. While the opponent might look to play him out if SRH bowl first, they will be forced to attack him when chasing, and that means that he has a lot of chances to pick up wickets.

Rishabh Pant is more of a 'hope for the best' kind of transfer. I'm choosing him because I need to have an equal number of players from both teams. I could go with Manish Pandey, who is a better option, but if SRH loses, I'd only have three players from DC ahead of the Final. So that is a tough call that I shall have to make.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 49- DC vs SRH:

David Warner (Playing), Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (Playing) Anrich Nortje/ Rashid Khan (Playing), Rishabh Pant/ Manish Pandey (Playing), Wriddhiman Saha (Doubtful), Jason Holder (Playing), and T. Natarajan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: David Warner, Jason Holder, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, or Shikhar Dhawan.

With plenty of factors affecting my transfers for this IPL Matchday, I'm not able to provide a definitive set of captaincy choices. David Warner, Jason Holder, and Shikhar Dhawan are very good choices to consider. Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada aren't in great form but they could do a good job in this crunch game.

Players who will feature in Matchday 49- DC vs SRH (8) + (1-doubtful):

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)

2) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (10 Credits)

3) Jason Holder (SRH) (8.5 Credits)

4) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)

5) T Natarajan (SRH) (6.5 Credits)

6) Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits)

7) Rashid Khan (SRH) (10 Credits) (or) Anrich Nortje (DC) (8.5 Credits)

8) Rishabh Pant (DC) (10 Credits) (or) Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits)

9) Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) (7.5 Credits) (Doubtful- Injury)

Other players (2):

1) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBD, Matchday 50

2) Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: NA