IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 5, MI vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight riders in match 5 of the IPL 2020 on Wednesday, September 23, at the Sheik Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

An unexpected injury to Ambati Rayudu (CSK)(9 Credits) made me make an extra transfer and bring in Faf Du Plessis (CSK)(9 Credits) in his place. While Steve Smith delivered, giving caiptancy Ravindra Jadeja turned out to be a wrong call.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 4: Faf Du Plessis, Steve Smith, Deepak Chahar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja | Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Points scored: 308.5

Credits remaining: 1.5

Both these teams have some of the best IPL Fantasy options available, and with the number of stars featuring, this could prove to be a great game if you select the right players.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 23rd September.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 2, Transfers Remaining: 102

1) Faf Du Plessis(CSK)(9 Credits)- OUT Faf Du Plessis was more of an emergency transfer and I do need to remove someone from the top. With CSK playing in the next three days, I'll remove just one CSK player, and it's going to be Du Plessis.

Quinton De Kock (MI)(10 Credits)- IN Quinton De Kock looked in good touch in the opener and was unlucky to come away with just 33 runs. If he can survive the new ball, De Kock looks primed for a big score.

2) Steve Smith (RR)(10 Credits)- OUT This has nothing to do with Smith's performance which was just brilliant. However, with the Royals playing only on Matchday 9, transferring Smith out frees up some much-needed funds.

Nitish Rana (KKR)(8.5 Credits)- IN I'm backing KKR's No.3 Nitish Rana for some runs this season. At 8.5 Credits, he's much cheaper than the likes of Morgan or Karthik, and considering that he's also a good player of spin, he should get some IPL Fantasy points.

Other alternatives: Krunal Pandya (MI)(8.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI)(11 Credits), Shubman Gill(KKR)(8.5 Credits)

Note: I might go with some of these other options as well.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 4- RR vs CSK:

Nitish Rana (Playing), Deepak Chahar, Quinton De Kock (Playing), Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine(Playing), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar(Playing), and KL Rahul.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine/ Quinton De Kock/ Nitish Rana

Sunil Narine is the obvious captaincy pick who I don't think anyone should overlook. De Kock and Rana are other good choices, but I'm contented to give the vice-captain role to one of them.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 5

De Kock was in good touch before he was dismissed. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Sunil Narine was one of the first names in my team due to his all-round potential. He should get some vital runs with the bat and contribute with the ball as well. At 9.5 credits, he's a steal.

Quinton De Kock offers a cheap route to the Mumbai opening pair and has the bonus of being a wicket-keeper. He was the third-highest run-scorer last IPL and is a dependable option.

Rahul Chahar's four overs will be of great importance to skipper Rohit Sharma. He will be entrusted with the role of breaking partnerships in the middle overs and can provide a wicket or two.

Nitish Rana rounds off my four-player selection for Matchday 5. He had a good IPL 2019, and a move up the order should only increase his tally of runs.

Other players

Aaron Finch (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 6

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 7

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 8

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 6

Deepak Chahar (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 7

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 6

Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 9