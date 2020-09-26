IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 8, KKR vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL 2020 on Saturday, September 26th, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

I struggled in picking the right players from CSK and both Chahar and Jadeja let me down on Matchday 7. The Delhi Capitals players fared better with Shreyas Iyer having a decent day while Rabada had a great one.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 7: Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer | Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Points scored: 207.5

Credits remaining: 1.5

Both SRH and KKR have players who are capable of registering huge IPL Fantasy scores, and picking the right ones will be crucial. So on that note, let's take a look at the best Fantasy XI for Matchday 7.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 2, Transfers Remaining: 96

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)- OUT Rabada had a decent game and under ideal circumstances, I would've been shipping Jadeja out instead of him. Considering that I need the funds to get David Warner in my team, I will have to let him go.

Shivam Mavi (KKR) (7 Credits)- IN Shivam Mavi's great spell of fast bowling was a rare positive for KKR against MI. He will be a cheap enabler who's capable of getting me some valuable IPL Fantasy points.

2) Deepak Chahar (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- OUT Deepak Chahar was unlucky not to get a wicket against DC. With CSK featuring next only on Matchday 14, it makes sense to remove those players from my IPL Fantasy team.

David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- IN He might be expensive, but David Warner will look to register a huge score after his unlucky dismissal in their first match. He has a great record against KKR, and I'll be considering captaining him for this match.

Note: Once again, if Mohammad Nabi(SRH)(8.5 Credits) plays, I might opt to bring in him and Nitish Rana(KKR)(8.5 Credits) into the team, with Jadeja and Chahar going out.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 8- KKR vs SRH:

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi (Playing), Manish Pandey(Playing), Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Warner (Playing), Sunil Narine(Playing), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine/ David Warner

Sunil Narine and David Warner are the obvious captaincy choices for this game. Who I captain and who I vice-captain may vary according to the toss, but I feel that Narine should be a bit higher in the pecking order, due to his all-round ability to fetch points.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 8

Sunil Narine is someone who's likely going to remain in my team all season. His all-round abilities to get points makes him a candidate for captaincy in almost every game.

David Warner won the Orange Cap last IPL season after playing just 12 games and that should tell you how good a player he is. His batting is crucial for his team, and I expect him to get a big score against this inexperienced KKR bowling attack.

Shivam Mavi is more of a budget-saving pick, but considering that he bowls at the death, he could pick up a wicket or two.

Manish Pandey is my final pick for this IPL Matchday. He got off to a good start against RCB and will look to make a big score against his former side. His exceptional fielding could, of course, fetch me some extra IPL Fantasy points.

Other players

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 11

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 14

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 9

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 9

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 10

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 10

Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 9