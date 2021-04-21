IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 16, RCB vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Rajasthan Royals in match 16 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Thursday, 22nd April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 15: Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suresh Raina, and Moeen Ali.

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Credits Remaining: 1.5

This game looks like it could have a lot of IPL Fantasy points in it. Despite already having three players from this game, I'll continue making two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 22nd April.

Transfers

Transfers used - 2, Transfers remaining - 80

Uncapped Transfer

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits) - OUT: Since I already have Shubman Gill as my representative from KKR, I'm releasing Tripathi ahead of this game.

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Tewatia has produced some vital all-round contributions for RR. His leg-spin will be crucial against the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers. He might need to contribute with the bat as well.

1) Suresh Raina (CSK) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: Moeen Ali is one of the best IPL Fantasy assets this season and I'm inclined to hold him at his price. As a result, I'll be releasing Raina ahead of this game.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN: Maxwell has started this season off in fine fashion and looks set to continue on that run. He has combined sensible cricket with some outrageous shots and looks like a deadly batter.

2) Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (11 Credits) - OUT: Russell is too expensive to hold on to but I will consider him for future games.

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - IN: I'm persisting with Jos Buttler for one simple reason - he needs to deliver for RR. Buttler is the senior-most player in the side along with David Miller and will look to play a match-winning knock in this game.

Note: AB De Villiers (RCB) (WK) (11 Credits) is a decent alternative to Buttler.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 16, RCB vs. RR:

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 16- RCB vs. RR.

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler (Playing), Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (Playing), Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Harshal Patel (Playing), Rashid Khan, Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Moeen Ali, and Glenn Maxwell (Playing).

I have a tinge of regret about not having AB De Villiers for this match, but I feel he might not get too much time in the middle. Nevertheless, I have six players from this match, which includes five batters and two bowling options. I'm expecting a decent haul from this match, given the explosive potential in this team.

Captaincy Picks

Buttler will need to do well for RR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson

Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will be my primary captaincy picks for this game. Samson needs to find some consistency and play responsibly at number three, while Buttler needs to convert his starts into good scores. Maxwell has been brilliant so far and he looks likely to get another big score.

Players who will feature in Match 16 - RCB vs. RR

Maxwell has been brilliant so far. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits): Jos Buttler will be disappointed at his dismissal against CSK and will look to do better against RCB.

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits): Samson doesn't have a good record against RCB. He'll want to change that by playing a sensible and mature knock for his side.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits): Glenn Maxwell will look to maintain his terrific start and take the attack to the RR bowlers in the middle overs.

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits): Rahul Tewatia is, believe it or not, a senior player in this RR side. His overs of spin will be crucial for RR and he is a decent uncapped pick in this game.

Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits): Devdutt Padikkal needs to come good in this game. He was in phenomenal form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and will look to get back in that zone for RCB.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits): Harshal Patel has been the star performer for RCB along with Maxwell and ABD. He'll look to add to his wickets tally in this game.

Other players

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. MI, Match 17

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 17

Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. DC, Match 20

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RR, Match 18

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RCB, Match 19