IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 PBKS vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in the 17th match of the Vivo IPL 2021 on Friday, 23rd April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

I made a last-minute change in my Fantasy XI for the last game, opting to go for Manan Vohra instead of Rahul Tewatia as my uncapped change.

Players playing in Match 16: Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra and Devdutt Padikkal.

Captain: Jos Buttler. | Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell.

Credits Remaining: 3.

Ideal Fantasy XI IPL 2021 Match 16.

I will look to maximise my transfer efficiency, and it feels like there are fewer points on store in venues like Chepauk. I already have two players from my Fantasy team in this game, and I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 23rd April.

Advertisement

Transfers

Transfers used: 2.

Transfers remaining: 78.

Uncapped Transfers

Manan Vohra (RR) (BAT) (7 Credits) - OUT: With Vohra playing the way he is, he has a chance of getting dropped from the RR side. Since he's someone I can bring in for free, I have no qualms about releasing him.

Deepak Hooda (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits)- IN: I was initially going to pick Shah Rukh Khan, but after watching Hooda bowl four overs against SRH, I'm leaning towards him. He bats at number four and bowls some overs on a sluggish wicket, and at his price, that's a bargain.

1) Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT: I was planning to hold onto Maxwell. But he's a bit too expensive, given how my team is set up. I will try to get him back for RCB's next game, though.

KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits) - IN: KL Rahul needs to face a lot of balls for PBKS. After his dismissal in the last match, he could very well revert to his more reserved style of play on a surface that requires patience and sensible batting.

2) Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT: Like Maxwell, I'd have liked to hold on to Padikkal. But he's a bit more expensive than I'd have liked. He should feature in my plans for future games, though.

Advertisement

Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Chahar looks like a potent weapon with the ball, no matter if his team wins the toss or not. He has found plenty of turn, and considering how the PBKS batsmen struggled in their first game, Chahar looks a good choice.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 17 PBKS vs MI

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (Playing), Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Deepak Hooda (Playing), Moeen Ali and Rahul Chahar (Playing).

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 17- PBKS vs MI.

I'm happy with the team balance I have for this game with two bowlers, two batters and one all-rounder in Deepak Hooda, who I believe will get some overs.

It helps that I have some reliable players on this sluggish surface. I'm expecting both KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav to do a solid job with the bat.

Captaincy Picks

A more sedate KL Rahul (left) looks to be better for PBKS (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar and Deepak Hooda.

Advertisement

My captaincy choices for this game will depend a lot on the toss. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav should figure into my plans, while Rahul Chahar is someone to consider, given how much the ball is turning at the Wankhede.

Deepak Hooda could be an effective differential, especially if he could snag a wicket or two with the ball.

Players who will feature in Match 17 - PBKS vs MI

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the few batters who has looked comfortable batting at the Chepauk. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits): Arshdeep Singh looks like he could pick up a couple of wickets with his change of pace on the sluggish Chepauk surface.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits): Suryakumar Yadav has got off to some great starts, but he hasn't been able to convert them into good scores. He'll aim to put pressure on the PBKS bowlers right from the start and play a match-winning knock for MI.

KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits): KL Rahul will look to settle down at the crease before going for the big shots against MI. He knows the dire straits his team is in and should look to play a big innings.

Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits): Rahul Chahar has enjoyed bowling on the Chepauk pitch and will look to trouble the batters one last time before his team change bases.

Advertisement

Deepak Hooda (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits): Hooda's decent performance at number four has been one of the few positives in a poor start to the season for PBKS. Hooda will look to make his impact felt with both the bat and the ball on Friday.

Other players

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: KKR, Match 18.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: CSK, Match 19.

Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: DC, Match 20.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: RR, Match 18.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: RCB, Match 19.

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: KKR, Match 18.