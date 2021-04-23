IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18, RR vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off in the 18th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Saturday, 24th April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 17: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Hooda.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda.

Credits Remaining: 1.

The team suggested for IPL 2021 Match 17.

I have three players from this match. But since the game is at the Wankhede, with two teams struggling with the ball, I'd like to maximise my output by continuing with two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 24th April.

Uncapped Transfers

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) - OUT: Arshdeep Singh is my uncapped casualty from PBKS. The slow surfaces in Ahmedabad could assist him, though, so I will consider him for future games.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN: Varun Chakravarthy looks like someone who could trouble the RR batsmen with his variations while using the new ball. He seems to be a safer bet when compared to KKR's pace bowlers, who aren't guaranteed four overs.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks:

Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits), Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits), Riyan Parag (BAT) (RR) (7.5 Credits), Shreyas Gopal (BOWL) (RR) (8 Credits) and Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits).

1) KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits) - OUT: I'll be bringing Rahul back to my team for the KKR game. For now, he's too expensive to hold on to.

Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (11 Credits)- IN: Andre Russell got back to form with the bat and will look to improve with the ball as well. While his destructive batting could be on display once more, he could get a couple of wickets with the ball as well.

2) Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: I prefer to have Suryakumar Yadav as my MI representative, so I am releasing Rahul Chahar.

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits) - IN: I'm backing Rahul Tripathi over Nitish Rana for this match because Tripathi looks like he's due a big score. While Rana is definitely a decent pick, Tripathi at no. 3 looks like he could get some runs.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 18, RR vs KKR

Shubman Gill (Playing), Jos Buttler (Playing), Varun Chakravarthy (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (Playing), Andre Russell (Playing), Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Deepak Hooda, Moeen Ali and Rahul Tripathi (Playing).

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 18- RR vs KKR.

I'm happy with the team composition I have for this game. I would've liked to have Pat Cummins in place of Varun Chakravarthy, but I didn't have an extra overseas slot. Nevertheless, with four batters, one all-rounder and one bowler, it looks like a team that could get me a good IPL Fantasy haul.

Captaincy Picks

Sanju Samson looked good in his short stay at the crease against RCB. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi.

Any of the five batting options could make for a good captain for this game. It has been easier to bat for the chasing team, so I will look at the toss and pitch report before deciding the captain.

Players who will feature in Match 18 - RR vs KKR

Andre Russell looked deadly with the bat against CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits): The onus will be on Jos Buttler to get RR off to a good start. He has had a sub-par season so far and will look to make the most of the batting-friendly Wankhede surface.

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits): Sanju Samson's inconsistency has cost his team a lot. He'll look to step up and play a mature knock in this match.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits): Shubman Gill will look to make the most of KKR's last game at the Wankhede and get some runs in this fixture.

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits): Rahul Tripathi will look to make amends for his dismissal against CSK and look to get some runs in this match.

Andre Russell (KKR) (ALL) (11 Credits): Andre Russell can be a potent weapon, both with the bat and with the ball

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits): Varun Chakravarthy is a solid wicket-taking option with the new ball against an RR team that has struggled in the powerplay.

Other players

Deepak Hooda (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 21.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 20.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: CSK, Match 19.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 19.