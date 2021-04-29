IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 - MI vs RR and Match 25 - DC vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

IPL 2021 action continues with a doubleheader on Thursday. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the first match.

Later in the day, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With Moeen Ali back in the CSK XI, I have opted to get him in my Fantasy Team instead of Suresh Raina.

Players playing in Match 23: Ravindra Jadeja, Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Captain: Moeen Ali. | Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

Credits Remaining: 8.

The team suggested for Match 23 of IPL 2021

As I already have three players from this match, of whom two are uncapped, I'll use my uncapped transfer on someone from the KKR-DC game while making my two regular transfers.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, 29th April.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2.

Transfers remaining: 65.

Uncapped Transfer

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - OUT: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the only viable uncapped option from CSK, and I'll be transferring him out every game, so that I'll be able to get him on an uncapped transfer.

Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Nitish Rana's form has dwindled since an excellent start to his campaign. With KKR's top order coming under the scanner, Rana will look to prove his doubters wrong.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits), Riyan Parag (BAT) (RR) (7.5 Credits), Shreyas Gopal (BOWL) (RR) (8 Credits) and Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits).

1) Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: I'm selling Kane Williamson ahead of this game after his demotion to No. 4 on Manish Pandey's return to the side. He isn't likely to face too many balls if the top order does well, and there seem to be better options available in the SRH ranks.

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - IN: I'm backing Jos Buttler for another match despite his struggles this season. The flat Delhi wicket could help him survive the initial period with the new ball before he gets his eye in.

2) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (9 Credits) - OUT: I prefer to have Moeen Ali as my CSK representative, so I am releasing Jadeja. Jadeja could feature in my team in future games, though.

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (CSK) (11 Credits) - IN: Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been among the wickets too much this season, as teams have looked to play him out. However, a change in venue could do him good, and he could get some wickets this game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 24 - MI vs RR

Chetan Sakariya (Playing), Glenn Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Jos Buttler (Playing), Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Moeen Ali, Riyan Parag (Playing), Nitish Rana and Jasprit Bumrah (Playing).

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 24 - MI vs RR.

I wouldn't have preferred to have these many uncapped players, but I'm pleased that I have five players for this match without disrupting my transfer pattern. I'm expecting good performances from Jos Buttler and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom have had quiet campaigns.

Captaincy Picks

MI's Suryakumar Yadav will look to bat with more consistency in Delhi. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler and Jasprit Bumrah.

Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler both look like solid captaincy picks on a flat deck in an afternoon game. Jasprit Bumrah could slot in as well, depending on the toss and pitch report.

Players who will feature in IPL 2021 Match 24 - MI vs RR

Jos Buttler will aim to recover his form against MI in Delhi (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits): Chetan Sakariya has made an impressive start to his campaign. He'll look to deliver against the powerful MI batting lineup on Thursday.

Riyan Parag (RR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits): Riyan Parag offers excellent value at his price. He has played some vital cameos for RR and has also taken plenty of catches.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits): Suryakumar Yadav batted with seamless elegance on the sluggish Chennai tracks but couldn't stay at the crease for too long. The MI batsman will look to play a substantial knock and stay at the crease for a longer period.

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (CSK) (11 Credits): With four wickets in five matches, Jasprit Bumrah won't be too pleased with his exploits this season. He has been unlucky not to get more wickets and will look to do well for MI this game.

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits): Jos Buttler has struggled to settle down at the crease this season and has often been dismissed in the powerplay. He'll look to see out the new ball before going after the bowlers.

Other players

Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI Match 27.

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR Match 25.

Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC Match 25.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC Match 25.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS Match 26.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 26.

