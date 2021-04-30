IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - PBKS vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 26th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Friday, 30th April, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Players playing in Match 25: Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Rishabh Pant, Varun Chakravarthy and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant.

Credits Remaining: 5.

The team suggested for Match 25 of IPL 2021.

I've seen a bit of a slump in my points haul in the last couple of games, so I'll look to get back to form in the next few games. Despite having three players from this match, I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 30th April.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2.

Transfers remaining: 61.

Uncapped Transfers

Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: With KKR playing their next game after five matches, I'm opting to let go of Rana.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Ravi Bishnoi could be vital in PBKS' battle with Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers in this match, considering RCB's struggles against leg-spin. Bishnoi bowled well against KKR and will look to get some wickets to show for it.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), Shah Rukh Khan (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) and Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits)

1) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT: With Sunil Narine's place in the team at risk, it makes sense to release him now.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) - IN: KL Rahul would be disappointed by the way he batted against KKR and will look to play the anchor role, considering PBKS's batting collapse against KKR.

2) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: Kagiso Rabada just hasn't got into his groove this season, and he'll remain out of my team till he regains his mojo.

Chris Gayle (PBKS) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - IN: I'm electing to go for Chris Gayle over Virat Kohli primarily because of the former's decent record against RCB. Gayle has had his troubles this season, and he will be cautious to start well. However, if he gets his eye in, he could get some big runs against his former team.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 26 - PBKS vs RCB

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 26 - PBKS vs RCB

Chetan Sakariya, Glenn Maxwell (Playing), Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (Playing), Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel (Playing), Moeen Ali, Devdutt Padikkal (Playing), Ravi Bishnoi (Playing) and Chris Gayle (Playing).

Players playing in this match: Chris Gayle (PBKS) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits), Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits).

I've gone for a batting-heavy team for this game, considering the immense firepower in both teams. I regret not owning Virat Kohli, but I feel that the risk to go for Gayle could pay off. I feel like Rahul and Maxwell are due big scores, and I expect Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal to carry on their good form.

Captaincy Picks

Devdutt Padikkal will look convert his starts into another hundred against PBKS. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal and Harshal Patel.

I have plenty of good captaincy options to pick from this match, and it won't be an easy choice. Rahul is likely to feature among the picks, while I'll confirm the rest of my selections based on the toss and pitch report on the day.

Other players

Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH Match 28.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK Match 27.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 27.

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 29.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 30.