IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - MI vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will go up against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 27th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Saturday, May 1st, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Players playing in Match 26: Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal.

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

The team suggested for Match 26 of IPL 2021

The Delhi wicket was batting-friendly in the first couple of games, but that could change as the season goes on. This game between CSK and MI should be a balanced contest between bat and ball. I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer for this match.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, 1st May.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2.

Advertisement

Transfers remaining: 59.

Uncapped Transfer

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: PBKS' constant chopping and changing means Bishnoi's place in the team isn't safe. So holding onto Gayle and Rahul seems like a wiser move.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - IN: Ruturaj Gaikwad looks like the only uncapped option who'll play this match. Luckily, he's a top-class batter who's in excellent form and will look to continue that against MI.

1) Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT: With RCB playing next only after four games, I'm opting to release Padikkal, as I can bring him back for free if I need to.

Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN: I was split between going for Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar, but the former's success against CSK made me lean towards him. CSK's long batting order could see them go hard at the death, giving Boult extra opportunities to get wickets.

2) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - IN: You'd think Harshal Patel has done enough with the ball to keep his place in the side. But with Navdeep Saini in the dugout, Patel's place in the team isn't too secure. If he plays, he's a decent option, but I'm not taking any chances till I know for sure.

Advertisement

Krunal Pandya (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: I'm going with Krunal Pandya over Quinton de Kock because of his upgraded batting position and his wicket-taking ability, Yes, QDK is back in form, but he tends to go a bit too hard in the powerplay, so Krunal Pandya looks like a safer option.

Note: If Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) plays, I'll not pick Krunal Pandya.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 27 - MI vs CSK

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 27 - MI vs CSK.

Chetan Sakariya, Glenn Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Playing), Moeen Ali (Playing), Krunal Pandya (Playing), Trent Boult (Playing) and Chris Gayle.

Players playing in this match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits).

I'm happy with the set of players I have for this match. I haven't had much success in CSK-MI games, as they tend to be very unpredictable. However, I feel I have a good team balance to get points from different players in this match.

Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Moeen Ali are likely due some big IPL Fantasy hauls in this match.

Captaincy Picks

\Trent Boult of MI has improved his death-bowling prowess. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Advertisement

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Moeen Ali, Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya.

All the players mentioned above are pretty viable captaincy options, but I'll probably steer clear of Ruturaj Gaikwad due to his relative inexperience. The toss and pitch report will have a say in my final decision.

Other players

Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH Match 28.

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 29.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 30.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 29.

Chris Gayle (PBKS) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 29.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 30.